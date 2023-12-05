Major financial support for CHUM Diabetes Expertise Centre

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The CHUM Foundation is proud to announce a generous $1 million donation from Canadian food and pharmaceutical industries leader METRO, for the Diabetes Expertise Centre (Centre d'expertise en diabète) of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), an initiative which is transforming the lives of thousands of Quebecers. It is with unwavering commitment and a bold vision for collective well-being that METRO is supporting research to improve diabetes care.

The Diabetes Expertise Centre, for comprehensive and innovative diabetes care

From left to right: Frédéric Abergel, President and GM, CHUM; Dr. Andrée Boucher, Head, Endocrinology Department, CHUM and Director of the Center of Expertise in Diabetes, CHUM; Nathalie Plante, Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Pharmacy Division of METRO; Marie-Claude Bacon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, METRO; Pascale Bouchard, President and GM, CHUM Foundation. (CNW Group/Fondation du CHUM)

Impacting over 850,000 Quebecers, diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in the province, often leading to serious complications. It is the leading cause of dialysis and blindness in adults under the age of 65. That is why it is imperative to offer patients high quality care, as is the case at the Diabetes Expertise Centre, with its dedicated interdisciplinary team.

The impact of this donation goes far beyond the sum. It represents a powerful catalyst for revolutionizing the management of this disease and giving endocrinologists and diabetes specialists the means to integrate new therapeutic and technological solutions, such as: artificial pancreas, new insulin injection devices, new blood glucose sensors, use of artificial intelligence to screen for diabetes-related retinal diseases, computerized management of procedures requiring fasting, self-training platform, bio-banks, etc.

In addition to preserving the Centre's mission, this support will help promote advanced models of care throughout the healthcare network, foster discoveries thanks to cutting-edge research, and offer high-quality training in all forms of this pathology to care teams and patients alike.

''Jean Coutu and Brunet pharmacist-owners are key players in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Supporting the prevention and improvement of care offered by the Diabetes Expertise Centre is part of the continuity of our association with the CHUM, which spans ten years. Taking care of the health and well-being of the population is at the heart of our missions and we are pleased to contribute to the development and implementation of innovative practices in the research, management, and treatment of this chronic disease'', said Jean-Michel Coutu, President, Pharmacy Division at METRO.

A decade of commitments and partnerships with the CHUM and its Foundation

Actively involved in the communities where it operates to help reduce social inequalities, particularly in nutrition and health, METRO is proud of its longstanding commitment to the CHUM and its Foundation since 2015. Its ongoing involvement attests to its willingness to participate actively in the advancement of education, research, prevention, and healthcare.

''As a hospital foundation, we are fortunate to be able to count on philanthropists like METRO, who are committed to making a significant contribution to realizing the ambitions of the CHUM's talented teams, but above all to giving hope to those facing chronic diseases, such as diabetes. This exemplary partnership not only inspires our community, but also inspires other Quebecers to join the cause'', said Pascale Bouchard, President and CEO of the CHUM Foundation.

On behalf of all those affected by diabetes, their loved ones and diabetes specialists, the CHUM Foundation wishes to express its deep gratitude to METRO for its humanitarian vision and loyalty. Through this generous and exceptional gesture, METRO is demonstrating its commitment to the health of our communities and marking a significant milestone in the fight against diabetes in Quebec.

Together, let's act faster than diabetes.

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we rally a community of committed donors around the CHUM, a leader in the healthcare system. With their support, we provide a complementary source of funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development, and enables the CHUM to excel in care, research, and teaching – so that no patient is left behind.

https://fondationduchum.com/en/

