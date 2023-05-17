Dreaming of exploring the stories of the past? 450 000 km² of stories await you at Parks Canada administered places from coast to coast to coast!

GRAVENHURST, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

Starting on May 18, Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site officially opens for the 2023 summer visitor season. This year, Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site will be offering guided heritage tours, heritage stations, including Victorian-era dress-up activities, and a WWI trench activity area.

National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about its diverse history. At Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site, visitors can learn more about the medical legacies of Dr. Norman Bethune by joining a guided heritage tour of the historic house, participating in the Parks Canada Xplorers program, experiencing heritage stations including a World War I trench activity area and Victorian-era clothing and toy activities, and exploring the gardens with Parks Canada Interpreters. Guided tours can be reserved ahead for special groups. Plan your visit today and hear stories of the events that have shaped Canada's past, present, and future!

Hours of operation

May 18 to June 30, 2023

Open Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 1 to September 4, 2023

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 5 to October 31, 2023

Open Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Historic Places Days are an opportunity to discover Canada's many diverse historic destinations and the vital role these places have in their communities. This year, Historic Places Days begins on July 8. Travel back in time and discover the great stories of the past. Hundreds of fascinating historic places, including Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site, are waiting to be discovered!

The Parks Canada team at Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site is excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything that Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site has to offer.

Quotes

"As we near summertime, I encourage everyone to connect with nature and culture and make lasting memories at Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore nature and learn about Canada's history. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada's administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Bethune Memorial House National Historic to create lasting memories!"

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site in Gravenhurst , is the place to discover Dr. Norman Bethune , a battlefront surgeon, medical pioneer and advocate for Canada's universal health care.

, is the place to discover Dr. , a battlefront surgeon, medical pioneer and advocate for universal health care. Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

