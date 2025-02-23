Best Theratronics strike ends as workers ratify new agreement by 100%

KANATA, ON, Feb. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members unanimously ratified an agreement with their employer, Best Theratronics, ending their more than nine-month long strike in Kanata, Ont.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for making sure members were finally heard and respected," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The new four-year collective agreement between Unifor and Best Theratronics brings the strike action to an end, with some members returning to work tomorrow, on Feb. 24. The contract delivers wage increases in each year of the agreement, adding up to 11% in increases. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This was a historic strike in Unifor's books, highlighting the need for tougher labour laws that protect collective bargaining. I'm so proud of these members, and also of the many Unifor locals and community members for being there every night and day on this picket line."

Unifor members at Local 1541 were on strike since May 1, 2024, while on May 10, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada also went on strike at Best Theratronics. Unifor and the employer reached a tentative agreement on Feb. 22. Members voted on the new contract today, on Feb. 23.

The new four-year collective agreement brings the strike action to an end, with some members returning to work tomorrow, on Feb. 24. The contract delivers wage increases in each year of the agreement, adding up to 11% in increases.

Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi said she is proud of Best Theratronics workers who endured all seasons on the picket line and whose determination to get a fair contract and respect was unwavering.

"This job action was a unified approach with all hands-on-deck from members across the region," said Hashi. "I want to commend members of Local 1541 for standing strong during these incredibly difficult negotiations."

Unifor Local 1541 members manufacture medical equipment used in cancer treatments.

"In this dispute, we stood strong and showed that no amount of intimidation will break our solidarity. With the support of our union, we bargained a good collective agreement that recognizes the value of the work we do," said Unifor Local 1541 President Steve LaBelle.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.