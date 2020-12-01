Best November Ever For Subaru Canada; New November Sales Records For Crosstrek and WRX STI

Brand sets its best November ever with 5,552 vehicles sold, up 7.5 per cent

Best November ever for Crosstrek and WRX STI

Atlantic and Quebec regions record best-ever November

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) posts another record month as the brand maintains its solid sales run, following up a record October with 5,552 units sold for November. Crosstrek and WRX STI models led the way for Subaru as the carlines each set new November marks as well.

Subaru's sales result represents the brand's best November ever in Canada with the sales total marking a 7.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019. SCI continues to show consistency and steady growth in the second half of the year and leading into 2021.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter the holiday season, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadians customers."

Driving sales in November, the Crosstrek keeps on going! The compact crossover recorded its best November ever. Proving to be a popular addition to the line-up, its newly available 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine is a popular choice among Canadians. Crosstrek sold 2,197 units, a 52.0 per cent increase over the same month last year. The Subaru WRX STI also had its best-ever November. The legendary sedan is designed to perform and did not disappoint, posting 435 units sold, a 130.2 per cent surge over the same period in 2019. Also having another solid month, the BRZ nameplate outperformed its sales total from last November, up 26.3 per cent.

SCI continues to get excellent support regionally too. Atlantic and Quebec areas recorded their best-ever November sales respectively, following up a noteworthy October.





November 2020 5,552 Month's actual 5,164 Previous year (same month) 388 Difference 7.5% MTD sales vs. STLY 47,588 2020 YTD 52,853 2019 YTD -5,265 Difference -10.0% YTD sales vs. STLY 11,871 Q4 2020 10,805 Q4 2019 1,066 Difference 9.9% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

