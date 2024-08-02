BEST JULY EVER FOR SUBARU FORESTER

Subaru retails 5,277 units in July

Best July ever for Forester

Year-to-date sales are 36.4 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) closed out July with 5,277 units sold, marking the third-best July ever for the brand and a 2.8 per cent increase over July 2023. Year-to-date sales of 40,963 models are 36.4 per cent above the same time last year.

The all-new 2025 Forester recorded its best July of all time, with 1,420 units sold. Since its introduction for the 1998 model year, one in four Subaru's sold in Canada has been a Forester.

The 2025 Subaru Forester ushers in the nameplates sixth generation and is more versatile, safer, stylish and value-packed than ever. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Forester features a muscular exterior design, a more refined passenger cabin, and a quieter and more comfortable ride. Standard features include the latest version of the award-winning Subaru EyeSight system, with a new wide-angle mono camera, added for better pedestrian and cyclist pre-collision protection.

"It's encouraging to see our new models remain popular with Canadians," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "This new generation of Forester continues to offer superb safety, versatility, and capability in all conditions while improving the comfort and refinement."





July 2024 5,277 Month's actual 5,133 Previous year (same month) 144 Difference 2.8 % MTD sales vs. STLY 40,963 2024 YTD 30,027 2023 YTD 10,936 Difference 36.4 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,277 Q3 2024 5,000 Q3 2023 277 Difference 5.5 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

