Best Buy Canada to light up the skies for the country's biggest ever drone show
Nov 15, 2022, 13:00 ET
The public is invited to the free event – featuring 300+ drones – at Canada Place on December 2nd and 3rd
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The holiday season is about to get a whole lot brighter, as Best Buy Canada will be lighting up the skies with the country's biggest drone show to get everyone in a festive spirit. Over 300 drones will take off from Vancouver's Canada Place, and move in synchronization to tell a special holiday story with their twinkly lights. The 10-minute show will feature several holiday scenes, festive images and animations, all set against the city's iconic North Shore backdrop.
Bright Skies powered by Best Buy will take place on Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd at 6:00 p.m., as part of the annual Christmas at Canada Place, and will be open to the public for free. Local spectators, families and friends are invited to watch the spectacle in-person before walking through the festive Avenue of Trees and checking out the Woodward's Windows, all underneath the iconic Sails of Light. The drone show will be visible from the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side or at the north end of the building.
"At Best Buy Canada, we love finding ways to use technology to bring joy to our communities. What better way this year than a spectacular, family-friendly show?" says Polly Tracey, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. "We're excited to bring a free holiday event to Vancouver and give the community a new way to celebrate the holidays."
In addition to the drone show, Best Buy will dazzle Vancouverites with share-worthy light installations at Christmas at Canada Place. Guests will be able to snap holiday photos and interact with light displays at the north end of Canada Place from December 2, 2022 – January 2, 2023.
For those in the mood to start their holiday shopping, Best Buy is making sure finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is easy this season. Customers are encouraged to check out its ultimate Gift Guide, and simply shop in store, online or place your order online for in-store pick up.
Both Bright Skies powered by Best Buy and Canada's Great Bright North light installation are produced in partnership with Microsoft and Intel.
Visit Best Buy's blog to learn more about the event, and to find the latest and greatest technology, check out BestBuy.ca.
