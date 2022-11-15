Best Buy Canada to light up the skies for the country's biggest ever drone show

"At Best Buy Canada, we love finding ways to use technology to bring joy to our communities. What better way this year than a spectacular, family-friendly show?" says Polly Tracey, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. "We're excited to bring a free holiday event to Vancouver and give the community a new way to celebrate the holidays."

In addition to the drone show, Best Buy will dazzle Vancouverites with share-worthy light installations at Christmas at Canada Place. Guests will be able to snap holiday photos and interact with light displays at the north end of Canada Place from December 2, 2022 – January 2, 2023.

For those in the mood to start their holiday shopping, Best Buy is making sure finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is easy this season. Customers are encouraged to check out its ultimate Gift Guide , and simply shop in store, online or place your order online for in-store pick up.

Both Bright Skies powered by Best Buy and Canada's Great Bright North light installation are produced in partnership with Microsoft and Intel.

Bright Skies powered by Best Buy

What: Bright Skies powered by Best Buy

Where: Canada Place

When: December 2nd and 3rd at 6:00 p.m. (approximately 10-minutes)

You can find hi-res assets including a preview of the drone show and brolls/images here . Visit Best Buy's blog to learn more about the event, and to find the latest and greatest technology, check out BestBuy.ca .

