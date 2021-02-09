Best Buy Canada's School Tech Grant program, in partnership with Samsung Canada, awards more than $125,000 to elementary and secondary schools across Canada

13 schools to receive grants for new computers and digital devices to inspire, motivate and empower students through new technology skills

From more than 730 applicants, 13 elementary and secondary schools across Canada have been awarded grants of up to $10,000 each from Best Buy Canada, in partnership with Samsung Canada.

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada is proud to announce the 13 elementary and secondary schools, selected from more than 730 applications, to receive a combined $128,000 in funding for tech-based curriculums through the Best Buy School Tech Grant program. Through these grants, students will be able to access the latest technology to help keep them motivated and focused as they move towards post-secondary education.

"During these challenging times we understand that it is more important than ever to provide students with access to technology." said Karen Arsenault, Best Buy Canada's Social Impact Manager. "The key to success for our recipients was the passion of the teachers and principals who outlined how much additional technology would impact their students by helping to build a foundation of tech skills that will prepare them for their future."

As part of this program, Best Buy Canada is excited to team up with Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow program, which provides technology to boost interest and proficiency in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) learning among teachers and students. Through this partnership, Samsung has selected two schools to provide custom curated technology packages to enhance their STEM programs.

"While we have always embraced technology as a force for good and recognized it as an impactful, meaningful and helpful tool, now more than ever, it is evident how important technology is to connecting students to learning opportunities," said Jennifer Groh, Director, Corporate Marketing and Citizenship, Samsung Canada. "We are proud to partner with Best Buy Canada as part of our Samsung Solve for Tomorrow program and look forward to seeing how teachers and students apply this technology to inspire STEM learning."

The schools receiving a Best Buy School Tech Grant are:

Terry Fox Secondary – Port Coquitlam, BC

South Rutland Elementary – Kelowna, BC

Liidlii Kue Elementary School – Fort Simpson, NT

Brightview School – Edmonton, AB

St. Gregory School – Regina, SK

– Heydon Park Secondary School – Toronto, ON

Roger Neilson Public School – Peterborough, ON

– Carson Grove Elementary School – Gloucester, ON

Jean- Nicolet - Montréal-Nord, QC

- Montréal-Nord, QC École du Campanile – Québec, QC

Edith Cavell – Moncton, NB

The schools receiving a Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Technology Grant are:

Stride Avenue Community School – Burnaby, BC

Catholic Central High School – Windsor, ON

Best Buy Canada focuses its social impact on supporting youth to connect with technology to inspire, motivate and empower their education. Over the past 12 years, Best Buy has provided more than $2.2 million to 225 Canadian schools to purchase new technology, in addition to offering post-secondary scholarships and supporting youth with hands-on tech learning opportunities.

In September, Best Buy will offer the opportunity again for elementary and secondary schools apply for this program. Educators interested in being notified when grants are next available can email [email protected] .

For more information about Best Buy's social impact, visit www.BestBuy.ca/SocialImpact .

About Best Buy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With more than 170 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca , Best Buy is a leader in Total Retail, catering to customers how, when and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca .

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

