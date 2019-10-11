Benjamin Moore welcomes a new decade with "First Light 2102-70," its Colour of the Year 2020

"We selected First Light 2102-70 as our Colour of the Year 2020 to represent a new dawn of idealism, design and living," said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Colour Marketing and Development. "First Light 2102-70 reflects a new definition of the home – a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity and ultimately, optimism."

This modern definition of dwelling replaces long-standing post-war ideals, shining light on a new era of design rooted in fluidity for the multigenerational, multifunctional and different states of mind now found under one roof. Ten harmonious hues have been selected to guide us into the next 10 years and beyond, the Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2020 palette features:

First Light 2102-70

White Heron OC-57

Crystalline AF-485

Windmill Wings 2067-60

Buxton Blue HC-149

Golden Straw 2152-50

2152-50 Thunder AF-685

Cushing Green HC-125

Oxford Gray 2128-40

Blue Danube 2062-30

"The Colour Trends 2020 palette plays an integral role in supporting these core human ideals," said Magno. "Colour is powerful but highly subjective, especially through the lens of different generations, relationships and moods. But from the saturated to bright and airy, all are easy to live with and easy to love – whether they stand alone, in a strong pair, or all cohabitate."

The richness and nuance demonstrated through the Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2020 palette can only be achieved with Benjamin Moore products. Offering residential and commercial paints for any project, the Benjamin Moore portfolio includes Aura®, Aura® Bath & Spa, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, Natura® ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and Aura® Grand Entrance®. All 3,500 Benjamin Moore colours are available in pint samples at local retailers along with Colour Trends 2020 curated palette cards. Benjamin Moore products are exclusively found at the more than 5,000 Benjamin Moore independently owned paint and decorating retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2020 palette, or to find the closest Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.com. For more information, search #ColourTrends2020 on social media channels including Facebook (Benjamin Moore Quebec), Instagram @benjaminmoore,Twitter @BenjaminMooreCA, Pinterest (Benjamin Moore) and YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints).

CONTACT:

benjaminmoore@strategicobjectives.com

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America's favourite paint, colour and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive colour portfolio, offering consumers and designers more than 3,500 colours. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.

SOURCE Benjamin Moore

Related Links

https://www.benjaminmoore.com/en-ca

