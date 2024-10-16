Benjamin Moore Names Cinnamon Slate 2113-40 as its Colour of the Year 2025

The Colour Trends 2025 Palette Celebrates Quietly Colourful Hues That Transition Gracefully from Room to Room

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, announced its Colour of the Year 2025 as Cinnamon Slate 2113-40 – a delicate mix of heathered plum and velvety brown. Adaptable yet distinct, Cinnamon Slate brings a soothing familiarity and balance to any design.

"As the use of more saturated colour in design has increased in recent years, we are seeing a growing interest in more nuanced colours, whose undertones add intricacy and dimension," said Andrea Magno, Director of Colour Marketing & Design at Benjamin Moore. "Cinnamon Slate is an inviting hue that offers enduring style and modern sensibility. Its depth and richness bring an air of approachability and sense of comfort throughout the home, making it a new favourite for years to come."

Thoughtfully curated based on their quietly colourful nature, the ten hues in the Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2025 palette balance accents of vibrancy mingled with notes of subtlety. Ranging from neutrals to moodier tones across the colour spectrum, the palette celebrates the uniqueness of each hue while all working together in colour harmony:

Cinnamon Slate 2113-40

Sea Salt CSP-95

Leather Saddle Brown 2100-20

Chowning's Tan CW-195

Tissue Pink 1163

Stained Glass CSP-685

Ashwood Moss 1484

1484 Rosepine 461

Paris Rain 1501

1501 Glacier White OC-37

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2025 palette, order colour samples, or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.ca. For more information, search #ColourTrends2025 on social media channels including Instagram (@benjaminmoore), Facebook (Benjamin Moore Paints), Pinterest (Benjamin Moore), YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints), TikTok (benjaminmoore) and X (@Benjamin_Moore).

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

