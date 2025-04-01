TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, proudly celebrates its fourth-annual Contractor Appreciation initiative, honouring the dedication and craftsmanship of residential and commercial painting professionals.

Taking place throughout the entirety of April, Contractor Appreciation Month is an expression of gratitude to painting contractors across North America who transform the spaces in which we live and work.

"At Benjamin Moore, we believe in the transformative power of our paint. For generations, our unwavering passion for creating exceptional products and colours – crafted with the finest ingredients – has been at the heart of everything we do," said Mindy Murphy, vice president, customer segmentation marketing at Benjamin Moore. "The skill and craftsmanship of hardworking painting professionals are the foundation of our success, and we are honoured to recognize and celebrate their contributions this month – and beyond."

As part of the month-long celebration, Benjamin Moore is taking its Contractor Appreciation initiative On Tour for the second consecutive year, visiting thousands of professional painters across 25 North American cities, including Canadian stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. In partnership with its network of locally owned retailers, Benjamin Moore will host in-store events, offer exclusive promotions, and organize hospitality events at select tour stops providing contractors with valuable opportunities to network and learn more about the Benjamin Moore brand.

In addition to these events, Benjamin Moore will be giving away a fully customized work truck. One lucky contractor will win the truck, fully equipped with everything needed to elevate their business.

Benjamin Moore will also spotlight new innovations of premium and commercial products formulated to deliver the premium levels of performance contractors – and their clients – expect from Benjamin Moore:

Regal Select Interior is the standard for excellence. Our most popular paint works harder for you with superior flow and leveling for a beautiful, smooth finish that stands up to daily use.



Element Guard is the newest premium exterior paint from Benjamin Moore. Specifically formulated to tackle one of the most difficult painting environments: high moisture.



Eco Spec A first look at our greenest and lowest odour paint Delivers zero VOCs and zero emissions, even after tinting Offers excellent hide, great touch-up, and chemical resistance to common household cleaners and disinfectants Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified



To learn more about Contractor Appreciation Month, follow along on Instagram (@benjaminmoorepro) or find your locally owned retailer to stay connected on the latest updates and events by visiting benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore & Co.

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

