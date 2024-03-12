Innovative Line of Stains that Protect and Beautify Outdoor Surfaces

MONTVALE, N.J., March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, has announced the introduction of Woodluxe – a full line of premium, all-weather exterior stains and prep products that deliver the ultimate protection for outdoor beauty.

Ideal for use on exterior siding, decks, porches, fences and furniture, Woodluxe provides advanced all-weather protection against a variety of conditions all year long. Its proprietary formula seals and protects wood from cracking and peeling, while offering fade-resistant colour that lasts. Woodluxe enables easy, flexible application that can be done in heat, sun and humidity – resulting in a consistent finish that provides a UV and mildew resistant coating.

"Fuelled by innovative technology, Woodluxe sets every staining project up for success and extends the beauty of interior design to outdoor spaces," said Brad Henderson, director, product management at Benjamin Moore. "Years of research and rigorous testing enable us to continuously innovate and deliver the highest-quality coatings that painting contractors, designers and consumers expect and love."

Woodluxe is available in water- and oil-based formulas in varying opacities; with curated colours available in translucent, semi-transparent and semi-solid opacities, while solid opacities can be tinted in 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colours. Woodluxe is available exclusively at locally owned retailers throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more or to locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.ca.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

