QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) recently announced the results of a survey of its members conducted in March 2022. The most revealing statistic is physicians spending 24% of their time completing insurance documents. The FMOQ is calling for a reduction in this workload. In an effort to address the issue and promote the well-being of the general population, Beneva has modified its requirements.

As the largest group benefits insurer in Quebec, Beneva believes in the importance of reducing the administrative burden on physicians. This is why the company generally does not require its plan members to provide medical prescriptions when they submit claims for paramedical services such as psychology, physiotherapy, chiropractic services (except for rare exceptions).

"We are pleased to help reduce the administrative burden of family physicians so that they can devote more time to the care of their patients, who are also in many cases our plan members," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Group Insurance, at Beneva. "It is through the sum of small, caring gestures that we help improve the fluidity of services provided by physicians."

Beneva also uses the standardized form agreed upon by the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) and the FMOQ to administer disability insurance claims. The mutualist company continues its collaboration with the CLHIA and the FMOQ to further simplify this form and reduce administrative tasks for physicians.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca .

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

SOURCE Beneva

For further information: Media relations, 1-866-332-3806, [email protected]