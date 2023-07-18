QUEBEC CITY, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In light of Meta's reaction to Bill C-18, Beneva is joining the movement and will significantly reduce its advertising on the platform, until further notice. As a major advertiser in the Canadian market, Beneva stands by all the media companies, businesses and government agencies that initiated the movement. Beneva is also reaffirming its support of all media professionals who produce high-quality information and disapproves of a corporate decision that jeopardizes its plan members' access to Canadian information.

"At Beneva, we're fully aware of the impact that Meta's decision has on the Canadian media industry and population. In a show of solidarity, we're reducing our advertising spend on such platforms and redirecting it to Canadian media," said Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

Please note that Beneva currently spends 65% of its Beneva's advertising budget on Canadian platforms.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

SOURCE Beneva

For further information: Media relations, 1-866-332-3806 / [email protected]