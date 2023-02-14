QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mélissa Gilbert, Executive Vice-President and Leader of Finance at Beneva has been named Financial Personality of the Year by the Top des leaders de l'industrie financière du Québec. She also won in the Leaders in the Financial Industry category. These awards were decided by an independent jury of prominent figures in finance and media.

"I am very pleased to accept this award that I share with the whole team at Beneva. I have the privilege of working with more than 5,000 colleagues who are dedicated to the success of our organization. I would like to thank them for their commitment and congratulate the other finalists!" said Mélissa Gilbert.

Mélissa Gilbert has played a leading role in integrating La Capitale and SSQ Insurance. She has profound belief in Beneva's potential due to its transformational capacity, profitable growth and distinctive position in the industry and in the community. As a result of its size, it is able to provide customers with even more competitive rates and maintain high quality service.

"On behalf of the whole Beneva team, I want to congratulate Mélissa on being recognized by the industry. This award is testimony to her leadership, strategic vision and exceptional career that has contributed to our company's solid financial performance. It caps off her well-earned success!" added Jean-François Chalifoux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beneva.

The Top des leaders de l'industrie financière du Québec highlights the success of people in the senior management of organizations based in Quebec. It also provides an opportunity to recognize the excellence of their achievements. The event, which is organized annually by the Finance et Investissement publication, was held on Monday, February 13 in Montreal. The Financial Personality of the Year is selected from among the seven winners in each of the contest categories.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. It has more than 5,000 dedicated employees: People looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City.

For more information, visit beneva.ca .

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

