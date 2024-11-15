Several charitable organizations will benefit including the Université de Montréal

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Beneva marked National Philanthropy Day by announcing that it is investing an additional $1.5 million in support of its corporate cause: anxiety prevention. This financial support will enable the charitable organizations Beneva champions to create and implement projects that will make it easier for Canadians to get treatment for their anxiety.

Most recently, Beneva partnered with the Université de Montréal on a research project called Beneva Fund – AI-Guided Digital Exposure Therapy, which aims to develop a new treatment for anxiety.

"Our work with the Université de Montréal is a major milestone in the offering of innovative mental health solutions. Our commitment to the community allows us to build sustainable relationships with local charities. We are proud to contribute to the implementation of solutions to prevent anxiety, one concrete step at a time," said Martin Robert, Executive Vice-President and Leader of Talent, Culture and Communication at Beneva.

New projects for a strong social impact

In an effort to support its corporate cause of preventing anxiety, Beneva is pleased to help fund the following initiatives:

The University of Montreal Hospital Centre Foundation's palliative care pet therapy program, which was able to double the available service hours for patients and their families.

The Véro & Louis Foundation's Anxiety Project, which develops tools and training on anxiety for the Véro & Louis Home staff, residents and their families.

York University's Anxiety Research Fund, powered by Beneva, which finances new research projects and provides access to psychotherapy to low-income students.

Relief, which is an organization that provides services and support from self-management professionals to assist individuals with anxiety, depression or bipolarity, and their loved ones.

FitSpirit's Well-being Program, powered by Beneva, allowing for new videos, a special podcast series and practical online tools for parents to help their teenage girls better manage stress and anxiety.

Beneva made anxiety prevention its corporate cause in 2022. Still today, the company's social actions on a national level tie into the need to invest in specific organizations that implement structuring initiatives and foster long-term relationships with partners.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.2 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

