QUEBEC CITY, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Beneva, born of La Capitale and SSQ Assurance, is launching a pilot project with MedHelper Inc., a health technology company. The project, to be spearheaded by SSQ Insurance this fall, promotes the insurer's ability to innovate with respect to general health and demonstrate to its insureds the importance of taking their medication. The project will target insureds at grips with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, mental health issues as well as those who take several prescription drugs.

A first iteration of the project was conducted with La Capitale in 2020 and, based on the findings, SSQ Insurance will be launching this project in fall 2021. The MedHelper app will also be provided to certain group insurance plans to foster and encourage medication adherence, regular treatment plan follow-ups and daily impact monitoring. With this tool, users can plan their dosages, schedule reminders, keep track of their medication supply and know when to renew their prescription.

A Sanofi study revealed that 43% of insureds who take at least one prescription drug regularly sometimes forget to take it. This percentage increases to 61% for 18 to 34-year-olds. By far, forgetting to take one's medication is the main reason for medication adherence failure.1

"Through this pilot project, we hope to better understand the impacts of medication non-adherence on our insureds' health. This will enable us to apply strategies to increase adherence and, ultimately, contribute to our insureds' health," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President, Group Insurance, Beneva. "We are continually improving our offer to support and help our insureds lead healthy and active lives."

SSQ Insurance's general health approach is to encourage medication and treatment plan adherence. Medication adherence is a major challenge for group plan sponsors who want to maintain affordable, quality coverage. This innovative integrated approach is part of Beneva's health and wellness continuum, which offers interventions that focus on plan members and their individual needs.

About Beneva

Beneva was created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest mutual insurance company in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

About MedHelper

MedHelper Inc. is a Canadian health management technology company that develops and distributes healthcare and medication adherence solutions for insurers and workers compensation boards. The company hopes to become the leader in medication and treatment plan adherence by offering the most effective approach to patient engagement. This means providing ongoing care and obtaining optimal results with respect to both health and costs.

SOURCE Beneva

For further information: Media Relations, 1-866-332-3806 / [email protected]