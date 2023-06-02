QUEBEC CITY, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Caring for the well-being and safety of its members and clients, Beneva implemented measures to support those residing in areas affected by the forest fires, including in Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta. Beneva will also be making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross to help those in need.

"The forest fires currently raging are very concerning. We want to show our solidarity with the communities impacted and we are concerned by what our clients are going through. We want to show them our support through the measures we are implementing," said Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

Beneva set up a psychological assistance telephone line, operated by its partner Telus Health (formerly LifeWorks), available for free for its clients. The phone line will allow those impacted by the fires to benefit from up to three hours of confidential support.

Access to prescription drugs is also made easier. Beneva will allow pharmacists to accept early renewals of prescription drugs forgotten during evacuations or lost in the fires. Therefore, those covered by a group insurance can refill their medication, even if the 30-day period since their last refill has not expired.

Insureds who cannot access their homes due to an evacuation order can claim living expenses, according to the terms and conditions of their home insurance contracts, for a period of 14 days. These additional living expenses include accommodations and meals. Beneva is committed to supporting and accompanying its insured members during this difficult time.

Donation to the Canadian Red Cross

Beneva will make a $40,000 donation to the Red Cross Canadian Disaster Relief Fund to support those impacted by the forest fires raging from Western to Eastern Canada. This donation will provide immediate emergency relief to affected communities.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. It has more than 5,000 dedicated employees: People looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

