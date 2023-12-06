SAGUENAY, QC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Earlier today, Beneva's IT Expertise Hub, a workspace dedicated entirely to IT professionals, was inaugurated. On site for the event were Catherine Desgagnés-Belzil, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Business Performance and Information Technology of Beneva, and Julie Dufour, he Mayor of Saguenay. Beneva is now firmly established in Saguenay's vibrant digital district.

"We already have IT resources working in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, and the opening of this hub will enable us to grow our physical presence there while also recruiting resources from its talent pool. We're looking forward to building relationships with local schools as part of our succession planning efforts," said Catherine Desgagnés-Belzil.

All current and future employees will be able to experience Beneva's culture, which includes working in hybrid mode.

What's being said about the Hub

"Downtown Saguenay is proud to be home to Beneva's IT Expertise Hub. This proves that our digital ecosystem is thriving and reiterates the importance of creating an attractive workplace for these talented individuals. We're sending out a clear message that Saguenay is a major hotspot for digital companies that want to give their employees an exceptional quality of life." — Julie Dufour, Mayor of Saguenay

"The arrival of Beneva's IT Expertise Hub reinforces our strategic plan to develop the digital market. With excellent schools, where students are trained on the latest technologies, and undeniable quality-of-life perks, our team convinced this major Quebec company to set up its first expertise hub here." — Priscilla Nemey, General Manager of Promotion Saguenay

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: People looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry in Canada. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

