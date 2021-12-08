QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - It's thanks to the generosity of Beneva, its employees and retirees that over $1 million dollars made their way to Centraide-United Way this year. Born of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva kicked off its first corporate fundraising campaign under the theme "We Joined Forces to Take Care of our People!"

The campaign was a resounding success. In fact, the participation rate rose 10% compared to last year when the campaign ran in both companies independently. The company even decided to match 50% of all donations made by payroll deduction. When adding the donations from all sources, namely employees, retirees and the company itself, a grand total of $1,024,990 was given to Centraide-United Way. This success is a testament to Beneva's engagement and the generosity of its employees.

"It's with humble hearts that we unveil the highly anticipated campaign results. Once again, the numbers show how important mutual help and solidarity is to our company. Beneva stands out for its caring approach that puts people first," said Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

Across Canada, Centraide-United Way comes to the aid of the most vulnerable in our communities by giving each Canadian an opportunity to have a brighter future. Local chapters of Centraide-United Way are present in over 5,000 Canadian communities.

