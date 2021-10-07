QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Born of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva kicks off its inaugural ad campaign, while continuing with the integration of its operations. In fact, the transition of operations to Beneva will take place in January 2022 for La Capitale and in 2023 for SSQ Insurance. The combined operations of the two companies means that over 5,000 insurance and financial services specialists will pool their skills and talents to accelerate Beneva's growth across Canada.

"As we integrate our operations into Beneva, our priority is to maintain a consistent customer experience for all members, clients, policyholders and partners. This is why we decided to transition to Beneva one company at a time," said Beneva's President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Chalifoux.

Beneva is based on more than 75 years of experience with recognized and reliable expertise in insurance and financial services. Beneva wants to bring insurance back to the essentials—simpler, more accessible and connected to the needs of its customers.

First Ad Campaign

The purpose of Beneva's first ad campaign is to inform the general public of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance combining operations and to introduce the company's caring people-first approach. This is a major milestone in the transition plan. The brand awareness campaign will be launched on October 11 and appear on television, billboards, web banners as well as social media.

Developed jointly with lg2, Beneva's campaign is meant to reflect the company's caring nature. The concept for the television ads, which are lighthearted in tone, is based on the company's determination to find the best spokesperson with several Quebec celebrities up for the role; namely, Rita Baga, Sonia Benezra, Joanne Vrakas, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Marie-Lyne Joncas and Manuel Hurtubise.

"Since we are highly motivated by the desire to put people first, the ad campaign brings home the idea that our best ambassadors are our employees—people looking out for people," said Beneva's Vice-President of Marketing Louis-Philippe Roux. "We want to present Beneva as a new major player in the insurance industry, a company that is approachable and close to its customers."

After this first ad campaign, the next step in the company's transition plan will be deployed in 2022, at which time the general public will learn more about Beneva.

About Us

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest mutualist-based group of insurance companies with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees—people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

For further information: Media Relations Information, Pierre-Thomas Choquette, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Arsenal, Phone: 418-265-5750, Email: [email protected]