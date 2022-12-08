QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva gives more than a million dollars to Centraide. This amount was collected during our internal philanthropic campaign which ran from October 24 to November 4. The theme was "Let's look after the well-being of our community together!" and company employees and retirees showed their generosity.

Despite the current economic volatility, Beneva folks did their part and came together to boast an outstanding participation rate. Centraide received a grand total of $1.1 million, which included donations from employees and retirees, plus a corporate donation.

"I am extremely proud to witness this surge of generosity, solidarity and support from our employees. Beneva is first and foremost people looking out for people and this is reflected in our daily actions. We do what we do to promote the long-term well-being of our community," affirmed Jean-François Chalifoux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beneva.

This successful campaign has once again shown the generosity and caring that Beneva employees have toward the most vulnerable in our communities.

Being involved with people and offering them real support

As 2022 draws to a close, Beneva looks back at its philanthropic activities which align so well with its purpose: people are at the heart of its actions. In order to reach as many as possible, Beneva picked anxiety as its philanthropic approach, a social issue that affects more than a third of the Canadian population.

In order to contribute to preventing anxiety, one concrete step at a time, Beneva invested $1 million for the implementation of targeted projects, in partnership with various organizations such as Fondation Jeunes en Tête, FitSpirit, Anxiety Canada, Oasis immersion, SAT and Université Laval. The company also participated financially in the creation of the Relief Research Chair in Mental Health, Self-Management and Work, in addition to partnering with York University's Faculty of Health, recognized as a highly credible institution in the field of mental health research.

People looking out for people also means breathing new life into the meaning of community and wanting to offer real help when hard times come knocking. To do this, Beneva joined forces with the Canadian Red Cross to help communities in the Atlantic provinces and Magdalen Islands affected by Hurricane Fiona last September, as well as those affected by the events in Ukraine.

Beneva's philanthropic approach and involvement shows how much Beneva cares about people's well-being. It is achieved by preventing anxiety, one concrete step at a time, and by supporting research and organizations like Centraide.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City.

For more information, visit beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

