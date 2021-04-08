New offering uses a claims pooling approach giving small businesses a cost-effective option to offer employees the protection they need and expect

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross has launched Benefits for Small Business, a life and health plan that gives small business employees the protection they need and expect – more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Available to established companies with up to 10 lives in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, Benefits for Small Business provides coverage for extended health care, including vision care, prescription drugs, dental, disability, as well as life and travel insurance. As part of the plan design, claims are pooled together with other small businesses that have been operating for at least six months. This approach lowers the financial impact of high claims activity and ensures the plans remain cost-effective for businesses over time.

"With a strong commitment to improving the wellbeing of Canadians, we are always looking at ways to reimagine our plans to support the needs of Canada's diverse workforce," says Alaina MacKenzie, Regional Vice President, Business Development at Medavie Blue Cross. "We're excited to offer Benefits for Small Business as a flexible, cost-effective way for small business owners to give their employees access to a comprehensive benefit plan that supports their health and wellness needs, both during the pandemic and beyond."

Key features of Benefits for Small Business include:

Stable pricing for must-have employee benefits that can be up and running within days

No deductibles or medical questionnaires required for core benefits

Digital tools for easy, on-the-go plan access and claims management

Direct payment of claims through Medavie Blue Cross' vast provider network

Access to virtual health care options at preferred member rates

Easy activation and simple administration

The plan also provides added flexibility with a health spending account option and employee-paid optional coverage for critical illness, accidental death or dismemberment and additional life insurance.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits, and administers various federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and recognized as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization, we are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

For further information: Nick Williams, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie Blue Cross, 416-475-5598, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.medaviebc.ca

