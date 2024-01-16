MONCTON, NB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone's journey to parenthood is different and for some, it can be a challenging and costly experience, physically, emotionally and financially. Recognizing the diverse paths that individuals and couples take to start and expand their families, Medavie Blue Cross has created the Family Building Benefit to help with eligible expenses associated with fertility treatments, surrogacy and adoption.

In Canada, roughly one in six couples (16%) experience infertility, a number that has doubled since the 1980s.i And more and more, young 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians (63%) are turning to assisted reproductive technology, foster care or adoption to become parents.ii Yet, the costs are prohibitive. In vitro fertilization (IVF) ranges from $10,000 to $15,000 Canadian per cycle, on average.iii Surrogacy costs can reach $80,000,iv while private adoption costs start at $15,000 per child.v Considering these costs and other factors, alternative family building options become necessary for many.

"With a mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians, our aim is to help people access the type of care that best supports their personal needs," says, Shane Reid, Director, Drug and Product Management. "The suite of options available within our Family Building Benefit is designed to help individuals and couples access comprehensive and tailored support for their family-building goals."

Fertility benefits present a valuable opportunity to help employees manage related financial burdens, all at a modest cost to employers. Research, otherwise, indicates that 50 per cent of Canadians consider taking on a second job to offset the costs of fertility treatments, while 37 per cent consider selling minor possessions and another 36 per cent accrue credit card debt.vi

The same research also shows that fertility can impact people's work productivity and performance and outlines that fertility benefits are a crucial part of employee recruitment and retention.iii Seventy-five per cent of respondents consider fertility benefits at work to be an important part of an inclusive company culture, and 65 per cent would change jobs to work for a company that offers fertility benefits.iii

As optional coverage supplementing government-funded programs, employees can access financial support through the Family Building Benefit that can be put towards fertility treatments,* including IVF, adoption fees and other related expenses.

"Finding ways to support individuals and couples on their journeys to parenthood not only nurtures hope but also provides the opportunity to support choices and enhance overall wellbeing," says Reid. "Our focus is creating inclusive, family-friendly benefits that make a real difference."

About the Family Building Benefit and Available Coverage Options*

Benefit Essential Per family lifetime maximum Enhanced Per family lifetime maximum Premier Per family lifetime maximum Fertility Offsets the costs of fertility

drugs and procedures Drugs: $5,000 Procedures: $5,000 Drugs: $10,000 Procedures: $10,000 Drugs: $15,000 Procedures: $15,000 Surrogacy Covers expenses incurred on

behalf of the surrogate $10,000 $20,000 $30,000 Adoption Reimburses expenses related

to the adoption process $10,000 $20,000 $30,000

This coverage is an additional benefit to group plans.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits and administers federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are in the Hall of Fame of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and are certified as a Caring Company by Imagine Canada.

As a not-for-profit organization, we don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

References

______________________________ i Fertility Matters. What is Fertility. https://www.fertilitymatters.ca/learn/fertility101/ Accessed November 2023. ii Family Equality. LGBTQ Family Building Survey. https://www.familyequality.org/resources/lgbtq-family-building-survey/. Accessed November 2023. iii The Health Insider. The Price of Parenthood: A Breakdown of IVF Costs Across Canada. https://thehealthinsider.ca/the-price-of-parenthood-a-breakdown-of-ivf-costs-across-canada/. Accessed November 2023. iv Surrogacy in Canada Online. Cost of Surrogacy. https://surrogacy.ca/intended-parents/cost-of-surrogacy.html. Accessed November 2023. v Canada Adopts. Adopting in Canada FAQs. https://www.canadaadopts.com/adopting-in-canada/adopting-canada-faqs/#:~:text=For%20children%20adopted%20through%20the,the%20United%20States%20or%20overseas). Accessed November 2023. vi Carrot Fertility. Fertility at Work: A Global Report. https://content.get-carrot.com/rs/418-PQJ-171/images/Carrot%20-%20Fertility%20at%20Work.pdf. Accessed November 2023.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

For further information: Jacqueline Zonneville, Executive Communications Lead, Medavie, 416-626-4955, [email protected]