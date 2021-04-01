OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada stands with the people who put themselves at risk to keep us safe, and with their families when tragedy strikes.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced that beneficiaries of correctional, parole and probation officers who have lost their lives as a result of their duties can now apply for federal support under the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders.

The Memorial Grant Program for First Responders provides a one-time lump sum, tax-free direct maximum payment of $300,000 to the families of first responders who die as a result of their duties. Eligibility is retroactive to April 1, 2018, the start date of this program.

Correctional, parole and probation officers play an important role in upholding public safety. Canadians rely on them to impose custodial sentences safely and humanely, and to prepare people for safe reintegration into their communities following their time in custody. This recognition of service and sacrifice for beneficiaries who lost a loved one is an important initiative that highlights how our country supports the people who risk their well-being to protect us.

"We ask first responders to stand in harm's way to protect us and keep us safe. We also know that based on the nature of their work, they are often exposed to traumatic events that put their mental health at risk. The selflessness and sacrifice of these professionals commands the highest level of respect of all Canadians, and their families deserve to be treated with the greatest compassion and support."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

The expansion of the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders to include correctional workers was included as part of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness' 2019 mandate letter and was announced in December 2020 .

. The Memorial Grant Program for First Responders is one part of the Government of Canada's commitment to prioritizing support for public safety personnel. On April 8, 2019 , The Government of Canada released the Supporting Canada's Public Safety Personnel: An Action Plan on Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries. This plan supports research, prevention, early intervention, stigma-reduction, care and treatment for all types of public safety personnel, all across the country.

