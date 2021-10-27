Fastest average download and upload speeds in the country

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced its wireless networks have been ranked #1 for the second year in a row in PCMag's 2021 Fastest Mobile Networks Canada, the annual study of mobile network performance across the country.

"Bell's performance in Toronto and Montréal pushed it ahead of all other Canadian Wireless carriers," said Dan Costa, Editor-in-Chief, PCMag.com. "Not only is Bell's 5G performance the fastest in Canada, but it is also faster than anything available in the U.S. 5G performance played a pivotal role in Bell winning PCMag's Fastest Mobile Network."

"On behalf of our customers, team and partners, Bell is proud to be named Canada's fastest national mobile network for the second year in a row by PCMag," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "Bell's 4G and 5G wireless networks deliver fast access speeds and capacity, and we will continue to bring the most awarded 5G network to more Canadians every day as part of Bell's purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

In its 9th annual Fastest Mobile Networks Canada test, PCMag's wireless technology experts drove across Canada, covering 20 major and smaller cities to test the network speed and coverage of Canada's 6 biggest wireless brands. PCMag's exhaustive analysis took place in September and October and ranked providers based on a weighted average of download speeds, upload speeds and latency.

Bell's leadership in 5G

Bell 5G network coverage is growing fast and driving a broad range of mobile innovations for consumers and business customers. The most awarded 5G network in Canada, Bell 5G launched in major centres last year and first to offer 5G roaming in the U.S. In July, Bell acquired significant additional 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the auction by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Essential to Canada's ongoing transition to 5G communications, these high-capacity airwaves unleash the full potential of Bell's 5G advantage, extending Bell's leadership in delivering enhanced digital experiences to Canadian consumers and businesses in urban, rural and remote communities.

Bell has recently introduced new, innovative services to make the most of 5G including the expansion of the ground-breaking TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS platform to Toronto Raptors home games in addition to its live regional coverage of the Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Bell also recently announced unique 5G collaborations with Tiny Mile for its fleet of food delivery robots in downtown Toronto and TikTok Canada for the Paint Portal multi-user Augmented Reality effect.

Canada's leading investor in communications R&D, Bell has also announced 5G research partnerships with Western University and Université de Sherbrooke to further accelerate Canada's 5G innovation ecosystem. Earlier this year, Bell announced strategic agreements with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud to leverage the unprecedented speed, latency and bandwidth capabilities of Bell 5G for enterprise and consumer MEC applications.

5G delivers important environmental benefits, with the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association estimating 5G technology can support 1000x the data traffic at half of current energy consumption over the next decade. These sustainability advantages are a prominent part of Bell's plan to achieve carbon neutral operations in 2025.

Bell offers Canada's broadest selection of 5G devices from leading manufacturers including Apple, Google, Motorola, Samsung and TCL, available through Canada's largest distribution network, including Bell and Virgin Plus stores and kiosks, The Source, national retail partners and online at Bell.ca and VirginPlus.ca. Bell is also the first in Canada to offer Netgear's Orbi 5G turbo hub, supporting Wi-Fi 6 technology and enabling connections for up to 254 simultaneous device connections without impacting speed or reliability.

To learn more about the Bell 5G network, please visit Bell.ca/network.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

