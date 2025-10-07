Bell's $10 million commitment to Canadian mental health initiatives in 2026 brings total Bell Let's Talk investment to $194 million since 2010

Bell Let's Talk Day on January 21, 2026 encourages Canadians to celebrate taking a moment for mental health

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Marking Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 5-11) in Canada, and in advance of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Bell today announced a $10 million commitment toward Canadian mental health in 2026, bringing its total investment to $194 million since Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010.

The 16th annual Bell Let's Talk Day will take place on January 21, 2026, a day dedicated to mental health awareness, acceptance and action.

Bell to give another $10 million to support mental health in Canada (CNW Group/Bell Let's Talk)

The theme of Bell Let's Talk Day 2026 is taking a moment for mental health. Canadians will be encouraged to prioritize mental health and give mental health the moment it deserves:

Moments to take care of and be in tune with your own mental health

Moments to reach out to those around you, caring for their mental health

Moments to recognize the societal importance of mental health, which can take many forms – from flag raisings, school assemblies, sharing personal stories, to learning and listening

"I am pleased to announce Bell's $10 million commitment in 2026 to advance awareness, action and access to vital mental health services. Bell is proud to be a leader in supporting mental health organizations that are making a real difference for millions of Canadians."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada

"The Bell mental health initiative was launched in 2010 and since then Canadians have made Bell Let's Talk Day Canada's national day of conversation about mental health. In the face of declining mental well-being among Canadians managing busy lives with so much going on in the world, giving mental health the moment it deserves is critical. We invite everyone to mark their calendars and join us for the 16th edition of Bell Let's Talk Day on January 21, 2026.

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

With a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need, since launching in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has:

Created the world's largest conversation about mental health with millions of Canadians taking action for mental health

Provided support to more than 6.95 million Canadians with access to mental health services through programs funded by Bell Let's Talk

Supported more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Let's Talk