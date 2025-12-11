Starting today, Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec can stream Fibe TV without the need for a set-top box

Devices from Samsung, LG and Roku now compatible with Fibe TV app

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the latest evolution in TV convenience: hardware-free Fibe TV. Customers in Ontario and Québec can now stream live and on-demand content instantly on the compatible Smart TVs and streaming devices they already own, without the need for cords or boxes.

This hardware-free experience means easier access, faster setup and total flexibility. Adding additional TVs is effortless – no technician visit, no phone call, no extra cost. Simply download the app and start watching.

Starting today, Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec can stream Fibe TV without the need for a set-top box (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

The Fibe TV app is now available on more devices, including compatible Samsung, LG and Roku Smart TVs. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

Quotes

"At Bell, we're focused on making life simpler. By eliminating the set-top box and bringing Fibe TV directly to the Smart TVs and streaming devices our customers already own, we're providing the same great experience – without the hassle."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"Expanding Fibe TV to LG webOS Smart TVs builds on our long-standing partnership with Bell and reflects our shared commitment to delivering more choice, convenience, and flexibility to Canadian viewers. With Fibe TV now available directly on the LG home screen, customers can enjoy faster, more intuitive access to the content they love through our webOS platform and Magic Remote. Together with Bell, we're strengthening the content ecosystem and making premium entertainment even easier to discover and enjoy."

- Matthew Durgin – VP, Content and Services, LG Electronics North America.

"Our number one goal is always to give our customers the best platform experience possible, They've been asking for Fibe TV, and we listened--we can't wait for our users to experience all that Fibe TV has to offer."

- Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Roku Canada

Key features and highlights

Combined with Bell Internet, the hardware-free Fibe TV experience provides viewers the same seamless navigation they know already, along with cloud PVR, restart and TVOD purchasing.

Still want a receiver?

For customers who prefer or require a traditional set-top box, Bell continues to provide hardware options that best fit customer needs.

For more information about Bell Fibe TV, visit Bell.ca/Fibe-TV.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Patricia Garcia

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Krishna Somers

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)