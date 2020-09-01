Bell the exclusive Canadian launch partner for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

The only wireless provider offering Samsung's full lineup of 5G smartphones in Canada

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The only Canadian wireless provider to offer Samsung's entire roster of 5G smartphones, Bell today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will be exclusively available at Bell.ca and at Bell stores on September 18.

The highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold2 joins Samsung's industry-leading roster of 5G smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 5G Series, Galaxy Note20 5G Series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, all available from Bell.

"Bell is proud to partner with Samsung to deliver the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold2 5G exclusively to Canadians," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "With the unprecedented mobile speeds and massive bandwidth of our network, coupled with the largest selection of 5G smartphones in the country, Bell continues to lead the way in 5G innovation and customer experience."

"We're excited to work alongside our valued partner, Bell, to launch the category-defining Galaxy Z Fold2 5G," said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Bell's Samsung customers will experience the latest in device innovation and versatility without compromising on user experience – from seamlessly multitasking to maximizing productivity – the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G delivers it all."

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Offering a transformative 5G experience, the remarkable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G folds to just 6.2-inches (15.7cm) – fitting perfectly in your hand with all your apps easily in reach – while offering an immersive viewing experience on the tablet-like 7.6-inch (19.3cm) dynamic AMOLED screen that unfolds at your preferred angle on flat surfaces for watching videos completely hands free or making video calls without needing any stands or accessories. The hyperfast processor speeds also transform the multi-tasking experience with the power to navigate, drag and drop and work across three apps on the main display, and the expansive 120Hz refresh rate display makes the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G the perfect addition to any gamer's arsenal.

For more, please visit Samsung.com/ca or a Bell store for information.

The Bell 5G network is now available in Montréal, the GTA, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, with expansion planned for centres across the country. Outside 5G coverage areas, customers have seamless connections to Bell's award-winning 4G LTE network that now reaches more than 99% of the national population. For more, please visit Bell.ca/5G.

Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business connections, Bell provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

