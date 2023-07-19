"After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Bell pure fibre has been named the Fastest Internet in Canada by Ookla's Speedtest Awards. This award is given to fixed network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major fixed networks in the market for Q1-Q2 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Bell pure fibre for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers."

- Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis

"I am so proud that Bell pure fibre is recognized, not only as Canada's fastest Internet, but fastest Wi-Fi too. This recognition is a testimonial of the hard work and major investments that go into building a superior network to help ensure Canadians can enjoy a fast and reliable connection with Bell pure fibre Internet. I'm especially proud of the Bell team that ensures that Canadians have access to the fastest high-speed Internet available today."

- Claire Gillies, EVP Marketing and President Consumer, Bell

Based on Speedtest results independently collected and analyzed by Ookla, the Q1-Q2 Speedtest Awards recognizes the best speed and coverage of Canada's major providers.

Many households today have multiple devices connected simultaneously throughout the home, with phones, laptops, smart TVs, security cameras, thermostats and smart appliances all connecting to Wi-Fi. Bell is enhancing the at-home experience, offering increasingly faster speeds to customers with products such as Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility and gigabit plus speeds, Wi-Fi pods to extend the connectivity in specific areas of the home and more. Bell customers can easily access the fastest Internet across the country allowing them to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously.

For more details about Bell pure fibre Internet, please visit bell.ca/ooklaclaim.

Quick facts

Bell pure fibre won Canada's fastest Internet in the Ookla Q1-Q2 2023 Speedtest Awards

Bell pure fibre ranked as Canada's fastest Wi-Fi verified by Ookla for Q1-Q2 2023

Bell is Canada's most awarded Internet service provider

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company4, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2023. 2 As ranked by PCMag Gaming Quality Index based on comparison of major Canadian ISPs from December 1, 2021, to December 5, 2022. 3 Voted most trusted High Speed Internet Provider brand by Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study. 4 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

