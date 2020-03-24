Bell pays tribute to Canadian telecom pioneer JR Shaw

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bell team was saddened to learn today of the death of Shaw Communications founder JR Shaw at the age of 85. Mr. Shaw was a pioneer in every aspect of Canada's communications industry, from the early days of cable television to today's advanced broadband networks.

"JR Shaw was an inspirational entrepreneur whose vision and determination made Shaw Communications into a competitive force in Canada telecommunications," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Brad Shaw, his family, and everyone at Shaw Communications on their loss."

From the launch of Capital Cable in Edmonton in 1966, JR Shaw built a Canadian communications icon that today has subscribers to satellite and cable TV, and wireline and mobile broadband, in centres across Canada. His business acumen earned him a place in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, as well as recognition with the Order of Canada.

