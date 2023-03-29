MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - As organizations use more cloud services, they face countless configuration, management and compliance challenges and security risks, and they require a level of expertise that many cybersecurity teams do not possess in-house. To better support Canadian businesses managing their cloud security, Bell announced today the launch of two new cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions: Cloud Security Posture Assessment (CSPA), powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud , and Cloud Security Posture Protection (CSPP). These advanced cybersecurity solutions identify threats to enterprise data in the cloud and provide managed services to protect data across complex hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

Bell's CNAPP solutions are the most comprehensive of their type available to Canadian organizations, and Bell is the only vendor in Canada to deliver a managed CNAPP security offering in partnership with Palo Alto powered by Prisma Cloud.

CSPA examines an organization's assets in the cloud and provides a view into existing security gaps. The service connects to all cloud environments to scan and discover assets and their configuration information, which is then analyzed and compared to customer-specified standards and Cloud Security Alliance's Cloud Controls Matrix , a set of industry standards for cloud security assurance and compliance. A report is generated, identifying gaps in security configurations and standards compliance, along with recommendations for improvement.

With several levels of service packages, Bell's CSPP solution is a managed service that provides ongoing insight, visibility, and management of security for workloads or applications delivered from public clouds. This ensures that all cloud services are properly configured across all environments with proactive alerts, empowering organizations to address any issues internally or to entrust that care to Bell's security experts.

"We are delighted to partner with Palo Alto Networks to deliver this exclusive and advanced service to Canadian enterprises. With the move of enterprise data to the public cloud, proper configuration is the biggest challenge for companies, and it is critical to protect and defend that data. Bell offers exceptional capabilities to manage this for organizations with personalized insights gained with the support of Palo Alto Networks' assessment application."

- Ranjeeta Singh, SVP, Product, Innovation, and Services at Bell

"Traditional approaches to securing complex cloud environments revolve around stitching together multiple point products, which lacks the necessary elements for true comprehensive cloud security: real-time visibility and prevention first. We're thrilled to be partnering with one of Canada's largest enterprises on their cloud journey to show the depth and scalability of Prisma Cloud and why a consolidated approach to cloud security is the best path forward."

- Ankur Shah, senior vice-president, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

The benefits of a true end-to-end CNAPP solution include:

CSPA:

Examines assets in the cloud and gives insight into existing security gaps

Analysis of current and historical cloud configurations and vulnerabilities

Adherence to Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) security and privacy standards

Generates report identifying said configuration and compliance gaps and recommendations for improvement

CSPP:

Prevention-first approach

Continuous real-time visibility

Comprehensive multi-cloud analysis

Continuous cloud asset discovery and visibility

Cloud workload protection to prevent vulnerable software from running in your environment

Automated investigation, remediation, and threat detection

The CSPA and CSPP are available to enterprises today. Visit bell.ca/CNAPP to learn more.

