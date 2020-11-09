Top speed, lowest latency among the country's 6 biggest wireless providers

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced its 4G and 5G wireless networks have been ranked #1 in PCMag's 2020 Fastest Mobile Networks Canada, the prestigious annual study of network performance across the country.

"After extensive testing in Canada, PCMag.com found that Bell offered faster, more reliable connection speeds in more cities than any other Canadian carrier," said Dan Costa, Editor-in-Chief, PCMag.com. "Our tests also show that Bell customers who upgrade to a 5G phone will see a big boost in network performance."

"The Bell team is proud to once again take PCMag's top spot with Canada's fastest national 4G and 5G networks," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "Our industry-leading investments in network speed, quality and coverage are delivering outstanding performance, and building on Bell's goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

In its 8th annual Fastest Mobile Networks Canada test, PCMag's wireless technology experts drove through all 10 provinces, covering 20 major and smaller cities to test the network speed and coverage of Canada's 6 biggest wireless brands. Testing both 5G and 4G networks, PCMag's exhaustive analysis took place in September and October and ranked providers based on a weighted average of download speeds, upload speeds, ping time and reliability.

Building on the success of Bell's award-winning 4G LTE mobile network, we launched the Bell 5G network in June in Montréal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, and are now live or building out 5G service in over 100 centres across the country for the end of the year. Customers outside 5G coverage areas are seamlessly connected to the Bell 4G LTE network, covering more than 99% of Canadians and offering some of the fastest data speeds in the world.

Bell also offers Canada's broadest selection of 5G smartphones from leading manufacturers including Apple, LG, Motorola and Samsung, available through Canada's largest distribution network, including Bell and Virgin Mobile stores and kiosks, The Source, national retail partners and online at Bell.ca and VirginMobile.ca. With Bell SmartPay or Virgin Sweet Pay, customers can purchase a new smartphone for as little as $0 down on eligible 2-year plans.

To learn more about the Bell 5G network, please visit Bell.ca/5G.

About PCMag

PCMag has been the leading authority on technology buying since 1982, delivering independent reviews of more than 2,000 products per year. Our editors and analysts are regularly featured in the press as experts. Contact [email protected] to get their advice or schedule an interview.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Nathan Gibson

905-614-9596

[email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

[email protected]

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment and capital investment plans, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment and capital investment plans are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2020 Third Quarter MD&A dated November 4, 2020, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). This document is also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

www.bell.ca

