Bell MTS bringing all-fibre broadband connections to Flin Flon

Northern Manitoba expansion to deliver Gigabit Fibe Internet, next-generation TV services

FLIN FLON, MB, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell MTS today announced an expansion of its all-fibre broadband network in Flin Flon that will bring Gigabit Internet speeds and next-generation Fibe TV service to approximately 2,800 residences and businesses throughout the Northern Manitoba city.

"Increasing reliable access to broadband is key to developing the economic potential of the north," said Premier Brian Pallister. "This investment in broadband services in Flin Flon and surrounding communities will not only provide economic benefits for the region but also improve the health and quality of life for residents of Northern Manitoba."

"This investment from Bell MTS will provide meaningful economic benefits for our community and help ensure that Flin Flon will continue to prosper into the future," said Cal Huntley, Mayor of Flin Flon. "We are pleased that Bell MTS is bringing these world class services to Flin Flon. They certainly add to our attractiveness when exploring new opportunities for diversification and services."

With direct connections to the Bell MTS fibre network beginning this summer, Flin Flonners will have access to Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV, as well as a path to future digital communications services enabled by Bell's high-capacity fibre links.

"We're proud to add Flin Flon to the growing number of Manitoba communities connected to the most advanced broadband Internet and TV services available in Canada," said Dan McKeen, Vice Chair, Bell MTS & Western Canada. "Our commitment to invest a billion dollars in modernizing Manitoba's communications infrastructure continues to contribute to new economic and social opportunities in Northern Manitoba and other locations throughout the province."

Fully funded by Bell MTS, construction of the Flin Flon fibre project starts in March. Bell MTS has brought direct fibre links to other communities throughout the province, including Beausejour, Blumenort, Brandon, Carberry, Carman, Dauphin, Dugald, Gimli, Killarney, La Salle, Lorette, Minnedosa, Mitchell, Morden, Neepawa, Niverville, Oakbank, Selkirk, Steinbach, Stonewall, The Pas, Thompson, Winkler and Winnipeg. For more information about Bell MTS fibre, please visit BellMTS.ca/Internet or BellMTS.ca/Business.

About the City of Flin Flon

Located north of the 54th parallel and 743 km northwest of Winnipeg, the City of Flin Flon is a unique northern-urban community and trading area. The city was built on old volcanic belt which gives the region a beautiful rocky landscape and is the source of vast mineral deposits. Home to approximately 5,000 people, Flin Flon is a thriving community nestled in the middle of nature's magnificence.

About Bell MTS

Part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company, Bell MTS provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication solutions throughout Manitoba, as well as Canada's premier TV, radio and other multimedia services with Bell Media. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day – taking place this year on January 29 – and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

