Bell Media's Crave to bring select TIFF films to wider audience in new partnership

New initiative provides distribution opportunity for select TIFF films

The TIFF Selects collection is now live with eight films

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TIFF and Bell Media announced today that 11 feature films that celebrated their World Premieres at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival will be distributed for streaming across the country on Crave. The groundbreaking new partnership, called "TIFF Selects," is a first for TIFF as a Canadian distribution opportunity for its world-class Festival programming. The vast majority of films in the collection will have their premieres on Crave.

"TIFF's partnership with Bell Media and Crave, Canada's own world-class streaming service, is good for business and furthers TIFF's mission to showcase exceptional cinema to audiences across the country," said Joana Vicente, TIFF's Executive Director and Co-Head. "TIFF is thrilled to make this opportunity available to both the filmmakers and viewers. Together, we hope to grow the TIFF Selects collection over the coming years."

"It was important for us to expand the presence of TIFF – an iconic Canadian cultural institution – on Crave," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "One of Crave's cultural mandates is acquiring, curating, and distributing the best content in the world, and we're thrilled to continue that momentum through this new partnership with TIFF."

The Canadian and international films that have been offered the opportunity to premiere on Crave as part of TIFF Selects represent a richness of voices, perspectives, and insights from some of the world's finest established filmmakers, as well as emerging directorial talent.

Each of the films selected to be part of TIFF Selects is an Official Selection from the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival:

The Antenna Orçun Behram | Turkey (now streaming)

Antigone Sophie Deraspe | Canada (February)

The County Grímur Hákonarson | Iceland/Denmark/Germany/France (now streaming)

Disco Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway (now streaming)

Jallikattu Lijo Jose Pellissery | India (now streaming)

Lina from Lima María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru (now streaming)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada (spring)

Our Lady of the Nile Atiq Rahimi | France/Belgium/Rwanda (now streaming)

Sole Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland (now streaming)

Stories From The Chestnut Woods Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy (now streaming)

The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin | Canada (March)

