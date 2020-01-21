Bell Media's Crave Becomes Bilingual Jan. 28

– Expanded offering launches robust line-up of Québec productions including the new Crave Original POUR TOUJOURS PLUS UN JOUR –

– Current series like HBO's THE OUTSIDER and THE NEW POPE as well as MADAME LEBRUN become available in French in new Super Écran add-on –

– Bell Media secures French-language rights to select HBO Max programming –

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that Crave is evolving into a bilingual TV and streaming service next week, offering more than 6,000 hours of exclusive new French-language content. As part of the change, Bell Media's Super Écran becomes available over-the-top for the first time as an add-on to Crave. The updated bilingual Crave officially debuts on Tuesday, January 28 through participating television providers and streaming platforms.