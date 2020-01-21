Bell Media's Crave Becomes Bilingual Jan. 28
– Expanded offering launches robust line-up of Québec productions including the new Crave Original POUR TOUJOURS PLUS UN JOUR –
– Current series like HBO's THE OUTSIDER and THE NEW POPE as well as MADAME LEBRUN become available in French in new Super Écran add-on –
– Bell Media secures French-language rights to select HBO Max programming –
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that Crave is evolving into a bilingual TV and streaming service next week, offering more than 6,000 hours of exclusive new French-language content. As part of the change, Bell Media's Super Écran becomes available over-the-top for the first time as an add-on to Crave. The updated bilingual Crave officially debuts on Tuesday, January 28 through participating television providers and streaming platforms.
For existing subscribers, Crave will immediately offer hundreds of French titles totalling more than 5,000 additional hours at no extra cost. The expanded offering will launch with the new Crave Original Series POUR TOUJOURS PLUS UN JOUR, an exclusive sneak peek of Canal D's SUR LES TRACES D'UN TUEUR EN SÉRIE, and more made-in-Québec productions. French-language versions of some of the current SHOWTIME programming and the library HBO programming that have made Crave so successful will also be available.
With the new Crave + Super Écran add-on, French-language programming grows to more than 6,000 hours with more than 20 new releases per month. Crave + Super Écran also features additional original Québécois programming as well as French-language versions of current HBO programming and hit Hollywood movies.
Bell Media also confirmed today that as part of its exclusive long-term deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, it has secured French-language rights to select original HBO Max programming that will be featured on Crave later this year.
