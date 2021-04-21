Noovo Moi will feature articles by engaging and inspiring figures on a broad range of subjects, including cooking, decorating, travel, pop culture and celebrities, beauty and fashion, relationships, health, family, gardening and sports. There will also be special sections devoted to topical themes and subjects. In addition, popular correspondents such as Mathieu Dufour, Catherine Peach, Livia Martin, Ève Côté, Jonathan Roberge and Valérie Roberts will bring their personal touch through some exclusive web series. By providing diverse, extensive content, Noovo Moi aims to become an integral part of users' daily lives.

"We decided to bring all our lifestyle content together in a single location to simplify access and help users make new discoveries. With an impressive roster of correspondents, Noovo Moi will become the resource of choice for staying up to date with the latest trends in all areas of life," states Suzane Landry, Vice President, Content Development, Programming and News.

A DIVERSE GROUP OF EXPERT CORRESPONDENTS!

Noovo Moi's passionate correspondents will share their most valuable tips and personal preferences. The line-up includes numerous experts whose insights will help readers with their projects and provide them with food for thought, along with online influencers who are always looking to identify and understand the latest trends, including:

Yan Cacchione—exercise, wellness, inspirational content, recipes and tips

Vanessa Duchel—wellness, relationships and testimonials

Karl Hardy—wellness, testimonials and celebrity news

Catherine Peach—leisure, travel advice, destinations, outdoor events and restaurants/bars

Marie-Ève Piché (Maman Caféine)—family and fashion

ORIGINAL WEB SERIES TO DISCOVER!

Along with the huge selection of articles available on Noovo Moi, the site will also present many web series and video segments during the coming weeks.

KEKOU LA MODE WITH MATHIEU DUFOUR, STARTING APRIL 21

Mathieu Dufour explores the world of fashion and beauty and discusses his discoveries with experts. Enlisting guests in his relentless pursuit of the hottest trends, he introduces local companies and creators while also tackling and explaining various issues specific to Quebec. To watch the episodes of the series, click here.

SUR LA ROUTE WITH CATH PEACH—SEASON 2 STARTS MAY 4

Itching to travel, Catherine hits the road to journey across Quebec. While respecting the health regulations in effect at the time of shooting, she visits her friends and joins them on customized excursions. The goal is always the same: to discover the best that Quebec has to offer. Back behind the wheel in the company of new guests, Catherine continues to showcase the province through its breathtaking scenery and unique activities that can be enjoyed year-round.

COMBIEN ÇA COÛTE? WITH ÈVE CÔTÉ, STARTING MAY 10

How much does it cost to die? To have children? To get divorced? To buy local? Through her fun video segments, Ève Côté breaks down the expenses that may be incurred by specific situations or lifestyle choices.

TOC TOC CHEZ… WITH LIVIA MARTIN, STARTING MID-MAY

Interior design enthusiast Livia Martin takes a look at the private lives of her artist and content creator friends, presenting their homes in the company of her dog Toc Toc. Viewers will learn about her guests' lifestyles and passion for interior decoration and design. Livia gets them to share amusing anecdotes while also offering tips on how to spice up various rooms in your home.

LUNETTES ROSES WITH JONATHAN ROBERGE, STARTING MAY 17

No one's better at demystifying taboo subjects than Jonathan Roberge. With humour and common sense, his segments address what feminism means, why we are obsessed with fame and money, how to handle that loud uncle who really wants to give his opinion and much more.

GRILLZ WITH ROSALIE LESSARD, STARTING MAY 20

This series focuses on the art of cooking on the barbecue, featuring recipes that are both easy and delicious. Chef Rosalie Lessard—because barbecuing isn't just for men!—shares tricks and tips that will turn you into a grilling pro.

DERRIÈRE LA PHOTO INSTAGRAM WITH VALÉRIE ROBERTS, STARTING JUNE 1

Valérie Roberts hosts this documentary series that gives the inside scoop on the Instagram phenomenon. Through interviews with seven influencers, she seeks to explain the dark side of the ultra-popular social media platform. In these frank conversations, they reveal the unspoken truths, the highs and lows, and the hard work hidden behind Instagram accounts and images, where getting more likes is all that matters.

Noovo is an essential multi-platform brand for accessing entertainment and information content. The Noovo Moi site is the latest addition to the brand's ecosystem that includes the Noovo channel, the Noovo.ca website, the Noovo app and, starting in the fall of 2021, an entire website dedicated to Noovo Info.

ABOUT NOOVO

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo's rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The network's ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand's original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

ABOUT BELL MEDIA IN QUÉBEC

Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Québec in television, radio, digital media, out-of-home and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language TV services including conventional network and digital destination Noovo, as well as eight specialty and pay TV services – Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, SUPER ÉCRAN, Cinépop and RDS, Québec's #1 sports channel. Bell Media also operates CTV Montréal, the #1 English news outlet in Québec, and Crave, the bilingual video streaming service with more than 7,200 hours of exclusive French-language content. The company develops and operates websites, apps and online platforms for its news, sports and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct and Noovo.ca. Bell Media is Québec's leading radio broadcaster, with 25 stations in 13 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Montréal-based Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces and has a minority interest in Montréal's Grandé Studios. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

