TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it has been selected to become Dotdash Meredith's new Canadian sales partner, expanding premium digital advertising in Canada. This partnership leverages Dotdash Meredith's premium digital inventory as well as Bell Media's powerful sales team and advertising expertise to expand the reach and effectiveness of digital ad campaigns across the country.

The partnership sees Dotdash Meredith's digital ad inventory, which includes more than 40 renowned media brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, FOOD & WINE, Investopedia, and Verywell, added to Bell Media's already robust portfolio. These premium brands, spanning diverse sectors including health, finance, food and drink, home, beauty, travel, tech, and more, coupled with Bell Media's portfolio, provide advertisers with a compelling offering and unique opportunities for enhanced targeting and more opportunity to purchase premium digital inventory from Canada's leading team.

"Our partnership with Dotdash Meredith allows us to join forces and bring exceptional digital inventory to Canadian advertisers," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Content and Sales, Bell Media. "With Bell Media's portfolio of Canada's most dynamic, recognizable, and respected brands from sports, to news, to lifestyle, and streaming, now integrated with Dotdash Meredith's diverse portfolio and track record of advertiser results, we provide our Canadian clients with unparalleled opportunities to inject scale into the market to connect with audiences and drive tangible results."

"We're excited to launch this partnership with Bell Media, bringing Dotdash Meredith's powerful intent-driven brands and scale to the Canadian market together," said Jon Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer, Dotdash Meredith.

From ads on Crave, to Connected TV, FAST channels, and Addressable TV and Audio, Bell Media continues to push the limits on advertising quality and innovation, injecting the Canadian market with premium digital inventory that connects advertising clients to the audiences of Canada's most trusted brands.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

