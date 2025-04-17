Bell Media's Development Slate is Strengthened by New Drama Series PREJUDICE, Starring Emily VanCamp

– From acclaimed showrunner and writer Celeste Parr, and produced by Neshama Entertainment with Pixcom and Keshet International serving as Executive Producers, PREJUDICE focuses on a rising litigator as her life and career are thrown into upheaval –

– A second script for the project is currently underway with Bell Media, Fox Entertainment Global, and Neshama Entertainment –

– PREJUDICE marks the first potential series produced under Bell Media's previously announced content licensing and distribution agreement with Fox Entertainment Global –

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today a development agreement for compelling new drama series PREJUDICE from creator and showrunner Celeste Parr (PLAN B), with celebrated Canadian actress Emily VanCamp (REVENGE, CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR) attached to star.

Produced by Neshama Entertainment, with Pixcom and Keshet International also serving as Executive Producers, PREJUDICE follows rising litigator Liesl Wellington (VanCamp) as her life and career are thrown into upheaval when her past as a sex worker is publicly exposed. Bell Media, Fox Entertainment Global, and Neshama Entertainment are currently in co-development on a second script for the series.

"PREJUDICE tackles complex themes including identity, judgment, and resilience with unflinching honesty," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Celeste Parr has crafted a gripping narrative that is sure to captivate audiences, and the immensely talented Emily VanCamp is the perfect actor to bring this powerful story to life."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Bell Media and Fox Entertainment Global to bring PREJUDICE to a global audience," said Celeste Parr, Creator and Showrunner. "It's a privilege to work with such forward-thinking partners who understand the universal power of emotionally propulsive storytelling."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this incredible team and to bring these compelling stories to life," said Emily VanCamp, Executive Producer and Series Star. "Celeste has created an extraordinary show with beautifully flawed characters that I know will resonate with audiences around the world."

A series order for PREJUDICE would mark the first show produced under Bell Media's previously announced content licensing and distribution agreement with Fox Entertainment Global. The PREJUDICE development deal is another example of Bell Media's commitment to create premium original content produced in Canada that resonates with Canadian audiences and beyond.

VanCamp is repped by Thruline Entertainment and UTA. Parr is also repped by Thruline Entertainment, Carl Liberman at The Characters Talent Agency, and Alex Bloch from 42.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Neshama Entertainment

Headquartered in Toronto Canada, the award-winning Neshama Entertainment was formed in 2018 with a mission to source quality Canadian content for development, production and distribution. Neshama's projects span a large spectrum of formats and mediums, and are produced all throughout Canada and via international co-productions. Neshama continues to seek co-production partners and Canadian talent including producers, actors, writers, editors, composers, directors and cinematographers.

FOX Entertainment Global handles worldwide distribution for all content developed and produced under the Neshama banner, while Neshama manages distribution within Canada. Along with over 50 television movies produced and a robust slate of television series, features and MOWs in development, Neshama is proudly producing its first one hour series, the Hallmark Channel original drama The Way Home, which was recently greenlit for a fourth season set to debut in 2026.

