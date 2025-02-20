Bell Media and Tom Green Partner to Develop Original Canadian Content

– Co-development deal is for original content for Crave and CTV from Green's production company, Tom Green Productions Canada Inc. –

– Collaboration further enriches Tom Green's deep history with Bell Media, dating back to the iconic THE TOM GREEN SHOW –

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today a co-development agreement with Tom Green Productions Canada Inc., founded by beloved Canadian comedian, actor, and filmmaker Tom Green, to create original content for Crave and CTV. The pact expands Green's long-standing relationship with Bell Media, which includes THE TOM GREEN SHOW and TOM GREEN'S HOUSE TONIGHT, and most recently, a co-starring role in the Crave Original comedy THE TRADES, which was the #1 Canadian series on Crave in 2024*, and returns for a second season, March 14.

The agreement covers both scripted and unscripted projects, reflecting Bell Media's commitment to making great original content and collaborating with some of the industry's biggest names. Specific project details will be announced at a later date. Rory Rosegarten, Tom's manager, will serve as Executive Producer on all projects.

For the full release, click here.

For more information, please contact:

Nicolle Stranges, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media Inc.