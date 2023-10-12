– Addressable Audio targets audiences through iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app –

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Following Bell Media's recent announcement of its Addressable TV offering, the company announced today the launch of Addressable Audio, an innovative new format that dynamically inserts digital audio ads into live linear programming, and on-demand content on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app. Addressable Audio, available now through Bell DSP and directly through a Bell Media sales representative, allows brands to target listeners through AM/FM streaming, on-demand tracks, and podcasts.

Advanced by Bell’s premium first party data, Addressable Audio gives brands the opportunity to customize the listener experience and yield higher conversion rates. Using key insights such as demographic data, interests, and location, advertisers can reach specific listeners on iHeartRadio Canada’s Addressable Audio-enabled catalogue of 100 on-air radio stations and over hundreds of thousands of podcasts. Additionally, with Bell’s arsenal of 70 pre-built consumer segments, advertisers can precisely target iHeartRadio Canada’s 1.4M+ distinctive weekly listeners.

"We are thrilled to launch Addressable Audio on Bell DSP, and further revolutionize how our ad partners connect with the market," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Sports, Bell Media. "Enabling programmatic ads through iHeartRadio Canada, the platform with the largest ad-supported reach in Canada, allows advertisers to reach and tailor digital audio ads to millions of listeners, and forge stronger, more meaningful engagements with consumers."

"As one of the first Canadian media companies to go to market, Bell Media's expansion into Addressable Audio underlines our commitment to being at the forefront of delivering innovative advertising solutions through our Bell Marketing Platform," said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice-President, Consumer and Media. "With the largest set of Canadian household insights, including Bell's First Party Data, available to segment audiences, Bell DSP continues to solidify its reputation as a one-stop-shop for advertisers and brands who want to connect with their audiences in impactful ways."

After previously announcing an exciting batch of new and expanded advertising solutions, including Addressable TV, Bell Media maintains its commitment to providing data-enabled products for advertisers across the country. Addressable Audio is now available programmatically on Bell DSP and DV360, or directly through a Bell Media sales representative as a managed service.

