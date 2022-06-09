TheLede.ca

CTV greenlights 10 new series, including: comedy SHELVED; competition series CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF; and food and travel series EVOLVING VEGAN starring Mena Massoud

Crave orders 12 Originals, including: international competition series CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD; comedies BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE and ONE DAY WE'LL ALL BE DEAD, among many others

DRAG RACE: VS THE WORLD; comedies BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE and ONE DAY WE'LL ALL BE DEAD, among many others Noovo presents new drama series CHOUCHOU and L'EMPEREUR, and more unscripted series, including: LE MAÎTRE DU JEU

New French Crave Original programming includes: dramedy BON MATIN CHUCK (OU L'ART DE RÉDUIRE LES MÉFAITS); drama series DÉSOBÉIR : LE CHOIX DE CHANTALE DAIGLE ; and docuseries PRÉSUMÉ INNOCENT: L'AFFAIRE FRANCE ALAIN

; and docuseries PRÉSUMÉ INNOCENT: L'AFFAIRE FRANCE ALAIN Discovery Networks adds four new titles, including: BUSH WRECK RESCUE, THE MIGHTIEST, and AFTER THE STORM

TSN's partnership with UNINTERRUPTED Canada continues with new documentary profiling Canadian basketball champion Chris Boucher

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today its most robust original content slate ever, with 973 hours and nearly 100 titles set to debut or begin production during the 2022/23 broadcast year. Fueling English and French-language services across Bell Media properties, and produced in partnership with independent production partners and Bell Media Studios, the new programming ordered bolsters an impressive and diverse roster of award-winning returning series, documentaries, and specials.

"Bell Media's new slate of original programming is a powerful portfolio of content, showcasing the best Canadian stories from the most exciting creators in the country," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News for Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec for Bell. "Our talented content team is committed to great storytelling that transcends genre, format, and platform and we are proud to work with independent partners who share that same goal."





Among today's announcements:

Bell Media's New English and French-Language Primetime Original Entertainment Productions Slate from Independent Producers Includes the Following, With Additional Titles To Be Announced In The Coming Months. For Returning Series Synopses, Click Here.

New English-Language Series:

ACTING GOOD – CTV Comedy *previously announced

ACTING GOOD stars Rabliauskas as Paul, a witty but sensitive comic who returns home to the fictional Grouse Lake First Nation after a botched attempt to move to the big city. Inspired by Rabliauskas' own isolated community of Poplar River First Nation, the half-hour comedy also stars actor, comedian, and series co-showrunner Pat Thornton, as Brady, the "only white guy on the rez." The homegrown lineup of cast and crew also features Billy Merasty (Elijah) as voice of the rez and radio DJ, Roger Laughingstick, Roseanne Supernault (THE DRIVE) as reformed bad girl and band councillor, Jo. Gabriel Daniels (The Ice Road) joins the cast as big-hearted Dean, along with series producer Tina Keeper (NORTH OF 60) as the family matriarch Agnes. And in their debut acting roles, Avery Claudia Sutherland stars as Jo's rebellious daughter Chickadee, comedian Cheyenna Sapp as Paul's, on-again-off-again girlfriend, Rose, and writer, poet, and radio host Rosanna Deerchild as First Nation Grouse Lake chief, Deedee. (Buffalo Gal)

A CUT ABOVE – Discovery *previously announced

Hosted by Golden Globe®-nominee Adam Beach, this competition series puts 12 of the best chainsaw carvers from across the world to the ultimate test of creativity, strength, and skills, as they turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. Each episode, the carvers compete in weekly Quick and Master Carve challenges, while racing against the clock, in hopes of avoiding elimination. At the end of the grueling competition, the carver who out carves the rest, wins a cash prize and will be named "A Cut Above". World-renowned Canadian chainsaw carver Ryan Cook and esteemed United Kingdom sculptor, Katharine Dowson serve as judges. (marblemedia)

BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS – CTV

BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS is an exciting new 20-episode, 60-minute CTV Original quiz format that asks not only how well you know someone else's generation – but how well you know your own. Each episode of this nostalgia-packed quiz show features four charismatic contestants, each representing a different generation (Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z), who battle it out to discover who knows the most about ALL generations. Whoever triumphs in this unique game of time travelling trivia will enter The Vault for a chance to win big money. Fast and fun, tactical and tenacious, BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS is the primetime game show that's genuinely for everyone. (Bell Media Studios/Motion Content Group)

BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE – Crave

A half-hour comedy series that follows Bria Mack, a 25-year-old Black woman, as she navigates adulthood in a predominantly white world – which is made all the more difficult, but also more tolerable – by Black Attack, her invisible hype girl. Created by Sasha Leigh Henry, the series is executive produced by Henry, Tania Thompson, and Mark Montefiore, with Angelique Knights and Tamar Bird serving as producers. (New Metric Media)

BUSH WRECK RESCUE – Discovery

BUSH WRECK RESCUE is a new take on the ever-popular car and truck restoration genre, with a twist – all the projects begin as long-abandoned wrecks tracked down in farmers' fields, barns, and ravines in the backcountry. BUSH WRECK RESCUE's "gearheads" attempt to turn a profit by pulling vintage vans, muscle cars, and pick-up trucks out of the bush and transforming them into Instagram-worthy gems. (Omnifilm Entertainment)

CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD – Crave

After two wildly successful seasons of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and a third on the horizon, the queens of the north have proven they can "sleigh" in every way. With Canada acting as host nation, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD is a six-episode battle that brings back fan-favourites from the international Drag Race family for an elite competition to crown the "Queen of the Mother-Pucking World." At this level of competition, there are no weak links – just seasoned queens with a thirst for victory. Let the international games begin! (Blue Ant Studios, Saloon Media, World of Wonder)

CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF – CTV

CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF is an original competition series that celebrates the unbridled creativity of Canada's best cake-makers, and showcases the incredible stories of heart and humour that inspire them. A feel good national event, CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF connects the country through cake in 10 delightful episodes, including four Holiday specials. Buckle up for a wild and delicious ride! (Proper Television)

DINE YOUR SIGN – CTV Life *previously announced

Hosted by Chef Siobhan Detkavich, DINE YOUR SIGN connects appetite with the astrological, with each episode featuring a menu designed around one of the 12 Zodiac signs. (Gusto TV)

EVOLVING VEGAN – CTV Life Channel and Crave

EVOLVING VEGAN is an eight-part food, travel, and adventure series, starring, and based on Canadian actor Mena Massoud's (Aladdin) cookbook, of the same name. Each one-hour episode features Massoud as he explores the exploding plant-based food scene across North America, visiting cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Toronto, Vancouver and New York City to meet the trailblazing chefs and restaurateurs serving up the best vegan eats each city has to offer. He will also meet with exciting innovators within the plant-based food space and link up with celebrity friends and locals as they eat their way through each locales' best vegan offerings. Massoud's mission is to show people how incredibly delicious and accessible plant-based options are and encourage people to evolve vegan, to move in that direction, even if it's for one night of the week in a judgement-free manner. EVOLVING VEGAN is set to premiere on CTV Life and Crave in 2023. (Bell Media Studios)

FARMING FOR LOVE – CTV *previously announced

An adaptation of the hit international format THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE, FARMING FOR LOVE follows the journeys of rural Canadian singles on their quest for romance. In FARMING FOR LOVE, five Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms – and their hearts – to a select group of urban singles. As they live and work together, the daters must adjust to a new lifestyle, and immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates, with the goal of finding their one true love. The CTV Original series consists of 10, one-hour episodes. (Lark Productions in collaboration with Fremantle and in association with CTV)

I HAVE NOTHING – Crave

I HAVE NOTHING is a factual comedy about amateur abilities and enormous ambitions and follows series creator and star Carolyn Taylor (BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW) on her eternal quest to escape the familiar and pursue her wildest dreams, even when she doesn't have the talent, or skills (or basic knowledge) to realize them. The series follows Carolyn on a quixotic quest to choreograph the perfect full-length pairs figure skating routine to Whitney Houston's 1992 hit song 'I Have Nothing.' What begins as a light-hearted, nostalgic comedy quickly morphs into a high-stakes, real-life mission – with a few wild detours along the way. (Content Catalyst Fund in association with Blue Ant Studios)

JUST FOR LAUGHS Specials – CTV Comedy

Slated to be filmed at the 2022 Just for Laughs Festival in Montréal in July, four new stand-up comedy specials to feature the best in homegrown and international comedy talent. Hosted by Russell Peters, Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, and Patton Oswalt. (Just For Laughs)

LATE BLOOMER – Crave

LATE BLOOMER is a new comedy series created by and starring comedic sensation Jasmeet Raina, aka JusReign. The series is inspired by his real-life experiences navigating new-found internet fame, dating, spirituality, culture, and his dysfunctional (yet loving) family. (Pier 21 Films)

LISTING LARGE – CTV Life

Odeen Eccleston and Lamont Wiltshire are building a real estate empire: buying, selling, renovating and flipping, all while juggling parenthood, friendship and love. Amidst luxury custom builds and multi-million dollar deals, this on-again off-again couple are determined not to let anything stand in the way of their wildly successful business partnership. (Proper Television)

LITTLE BIRD – Crave *previously announced

Created by showrunner Jennifer Podemski and head writer Hannah Moscovitch, LITTLE BIRD follows an Indigenous woman on a journey to find her birth family, and uncover the hidden truth of her past. The series, a co-production with APTN, explores themes of resilience in the face of trauma and loss. Removed from her home in Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montréal Jewish family at the age of five, becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and is willing to sacrifice everything to find them. Her quest lands her in the Canadian prairies, worlds apart from everything she knows. As she begins to track down her siblings, she unravels the mystery behind her adoption, and discovers that her apprehension was connected to a racist government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop. Bezhig's sense of identity shatters and she is forced to reckon with who she is and who she wants to become. The character-driven drama features an extraordinary cast of Indigenous actors, including Darla Contois, Ellyn Jade, Osawa Muskwa, Joshua Odjick, Imajyn Cardinal, Braeden Clarke, Eric Schweig, and Michelle Thrush. Lisa Edelstein also stars. Award-winning filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Zoe Hopkins each direct three episodes, while Hopkins writes three of the episodes. Executive producers are Christina Fon, Ernest Webb, Catherine Bainbridge, Linda Ludwick (Rezolution Pictures), Kim Todd, Nicholas Hirst (Original Pictures), Jeremy Podeswa, Jennifer Podemski, and Hannah Moskovitch, along with Christian Vesper and Dante Di Loreto (Fremantle). Producers are Tanya Brunel and Jessica Dunn (OP Little Bird), Claire MacKinnon and Philippe Chabot (Rezolution Pictures) and Lori Lozinski and Ellen Rutter. The series is currently in production in Manitoba and is set to premiere on Crave next year. (Rezolution Pictures, APTN, OP Little Bird)

THE MIGHTIEST – Discovery

THE MIGHTIEST is a six-part series that zeros in on the most exciting and compelling stories from the MIGHTY franchise (MIGHTY TRAINS, MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS), one of Discovery's most successful series seen in more than 100 countries around the world. Each themed episode of THE MIGHTIEST goes a step further by embedding on new missions to highlight mind-blowing feats of science and engineering that are set to change the game once again, including an exclusive visit to the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford - the US Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier. Principal photography on THE MIGHTIEST is underway, and the series premieres on Discovery later this year. (Bell Media Studios)

ONE DAY WE'LL ALL BE DEAD – Crave

Based on the critically acclaimed, national bestselling book by Scaachi Koul, One Day We'll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter, this new half-hour comedy, created by Lakna Edilima and Koul, follows a first-generation Brown woman juggling her invasive family, her burgeoning journalism career, and her own strong-willed nature while processing her own grief. (First Generation Films)

PARANORMAL REVENGE – CTV Sci-Fi

PARANORMAL REVENGE is a brand new, original series from the newly amalgamated, Sphere Media. Each hour explores two chilling stories of real-life paranormal encounters that intersect with one of the most powerful forces of darkness – revenge. Those who experience para-revenge often describe a strong feeling of possession. And in every encounter... violence and terror follow. Each story is unpacked by the witnesses who experienced these revenge hauntings. And whether it's a person, place or object from the past seeking its victim, the history drives the horror. These are mystery filled camp-fire tales with twists and turns, driving toward a terrifying final revelation. (Sphere Media)

SHELVED – CTV

Set in the Jameson Public Library in Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood, SHELVED is a single-camera, workplace comedy that follows the employees and patrons as they go about their lives in this unassuming and extraordinary place. (Counterfeit)

SIGHT UNSEEN – CTV

After losing her vision, former homicide detective Tess Burke is haunted by the unsolved cases she left behind. When she meets professional seeing-eye guide Sunny Patel through a visual assistance app, they decide to take action. Using a hidden camera and earpiece, Sunny steers Tess remotely around life's obstacles — and crimes — as the two challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and solving crime. (Sisters Troubetzoy Productions Inc. and Bl!nk49 Studios. Worldwide rights controlled by Bl!nk49)

SISTERS – Crave

An Irish-Canadian co-production, SISTERS is a character-driven, half-hour, dark comedy about family, culture, and life in one's 30s. It's an exploration of how the absence of parents can influence adult life in unforeseen ways, and how that void can affect a woman's relationship to alcohol, men, work, and motherhood (or lack thereof) – and the macabre humour that can come with trauma. In SISTERS, the two main characters born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. Real life best friends, EMMY® Award-nominee Sarah Goldberg (BARRY) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities), make their writing debuts and star. Emmy Award-nominee Declan Lowney (TED LASSO) is the establishing director and is set to direct the first three episodes of the six-episode series. (Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury, in association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures)

THE SPENCER SISTERS – CTV

Darby Spencer is having a bad day. After being unjustly reprimanded by her boss, Darby impulsively quits her job as a police officer, and then finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her. With no other choice, she returns home to the one person she's been avoiding for years: her overbearing, best-selling-mystery-novelist mother, Joan. But after the two are thrust into solving a crime together, Darby discovers a side to Joan she never knew, and ultimately takes the plunge on the unlikeliest of ventures: becoming her partner in a private detective agency. (eOne)

SPICE SECRETS – CTV Life *previously announced

From seeds, roots, to bark, and fruits, SPICE SECRETS explores the unique and complex flavours that fill our spice racks. Hosted by Chefs Shahir Massoud and Jasmin Rose Ibrahim, the 10-episode series will feature a variety of spice applications, techniques and unexpected combinations. (Gusto TV)

SULLIVAN'S CROSSING – CTV *previously announced

In SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, Neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her world turned upside down when a scandalous incident throws both her personal and professional life into turmoil. She leaves her life in the city and returns to Sullivan's Crossing, a rural campground and outpost nestled amongst the sweeping vistas and cliffs she once called home, where her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson), still looks after the day-to-day operations catering to hikers, bikers, and mountain climbers. The 10-episode, hour-long romantic drama sees Maggie navigating her complicated present and confronting her painful past as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long ago forgotten. Tackling issues including family, community, conflict, loss, and love in a realistic and purposeful way, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is a series about healing, letting go, and ultimately, opening yourself up to a world of new opportunities. (Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is being produced as an interprovincial coproduction with Nova Scotia based producer Mike Volpe and Ontario based producer Mark Gingras)

THUNDER BAY – Crave *previously announced

THUNDER BAY is a four-part Crave Original documentary series based on the groundbreaking podcast from CANADALAND, Thunder Bay. The gripping investigative series is produced and also hosted by Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer, Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth in the recent deaths of multiple Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ontario – a city known as the homicide and hate crime capital of Canada. McMahon's investigation sheds light on the history of racism in Thunder Bay, and examines the failings and the injustices of its social systems and institutions. The series unravels the country's complicated relationship with colonialism, examining the consequences of the broken system in which some can thrive, while many others, disproportionally struggle to survive. Produced, written, and hosted by Ryan McMahon. The series is currently in production. (eOne)

URBAN LEGEND – CTV Sci-Fi

URBAN LEGEND is a nightmarish anthology series showcasing classic urban legends like never before. Based on widely shared "true" stories that happened to a friend of a friend...of a friend, each episode is a mini-horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a hyper-suspenseful and tension-fuelled experience. Featuring lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures and twisting tales, these disturbing legends prey on our most deeply embedded fears to shock and terrify. (Cream Productions)

VEG HEADZ – CTV Life *previously announced

Hosted by two-time MASTERCHEF CANADA winner Chef Pino Di Cerbo, VEG HEADZ reimagines what you can do with fresh produce, creating four tasty plant-based plates per episode. (Gusto TV)

New English-Language Documentaries and Specials:

AFTER THE STORM – Discovery

Two-part documentary about the storm of the century, exploring the mechanics of the disaster, the impact on those affected, and the mammoth efforts to rebuild stronger and safer. (Great Pacific Media)

ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY – Crave Original Documentary

This new documentary tells the tale of the extraordinary life and mysterious disappearance of pioneering soul singer and Black Transgender trailblazer, Jackie Shane. Her story is brought vibrantly to life through intimate recorded conversations with Jackie, and follows her family's journey to discover her legacy, and the voices of those who were inspired by her tenacity to be herself. Executive produced by Elliot Page of Page Boy Productions. (Banger Films, National Film Board of Canada)

AUDIOPHILIA - ADVENTURES IN THE WORLD OF HI-FI – Crave Original Documentary



From director Ron Mann, AUDIOPHILIA - ADVENTURES IN THE WORLD OF HI-FI is the story about the love of listening to music on the world's best stereo equipment. The film profiles the inventors, designers, and major-league audiophiles, engaged in the never-ending quest to find audio nirvana. The film is a deep dive into the subculture of sonic obsessives around the world who seek out esoteric electronics that are often visually stunning, and turn their homes into audio sanctuaries. (Sphinx Productions)

BAM BAM: THE STORY OF SISTER NANCY – Crave Original Documentary *previously announced

BAM BAM: THE STORY OF SISTER NANCY is a feature music documentary that explores the wild story behind how Sister Nancy's hit song "Bam Bam" became the most sampled reggae vocal of all time. From Nancy's unprecedented entry into the male-dominated 80s Dancehall scene in Kingston, Jamaica, to her courageous fight to control her music, Sister Nancy's story is not only one of resilience, but also one of celebration. Ultimately, this is an inspirational music documentary about a woman dusting herself off after being held back by an industry known for silencing female artists, and hell-bent on empowering others with her music, and knowledge to make a difference. Proving to all that good music, no matter what can't be stopped! Directed by Alison Duke. Produced by OYA Media Group with Ngardy Conteh George and Duke serving as producers. (OYA Media Group)

BUFFY SAINT MARIE : POWER IN THE BLOOD – CTV *previously announced

For more than 50 years, Buffy Sainte-Marie has been a star. Her songs are legendary, her impact undeniable. One of Canada's most-respected Indigenous leaders, she's a pioneer of music and activism, and has left an indelible mark on the world. The film tells Buffy's incredible story through exclusive access, rare archives, insightful interviews, and great music. The 90-min documentary BUFFY SAINT-MARIE: POWER IN THE BLOOD celebrates Buffy's extraordinary achievements, dispels myths, sets the record straight, and illustrates that in a time of chaos and division, we've never needed Buffy more than now. (White Pine Pictures, Eagle Vision)

KINGS OF COKE – Crave Original Documentary *previously announced

People often think about Miami when it comes to cocaine, but Montréal may have been the biggest drug kingdom of them all. By the 70s, Montréal, the infamous party town, was engulfed in mayhem. The city had become known as the bank robbery capital of North America with more heists than New York or Los Angeles. Then, a brazen group of thieves moved into the drug trade, smuggling cocaine on a global scale. This 90-minute, true crime documentary chronicles the path to power of one of Montréal's most influential and violent gangs, the infamous West End Gang, and the cops and journalists who pursued its three leaders. It's an unlikely rise and inevitable fall, but more importantly, it's a largely forgotten and underreported story, even for the most seasoned of true crime fans. KINGS OF COKE is produced by Michael Kronish and directed by Julian Sher, and is set to premiere on Crave later this year. (Connect 3, Urbania Media)

COMING HOME – Crave Original Documentary

COMING HOME is a feature-length documentary by director Erica Daniels taking viewers behind the scenes of the production of the much anticipated Crave Original drama series LITTLE BIRD, and the groundbreaking movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty as experienced by the series' creatives, crew and 60's Scoop advisors. Intimate behind the scenes footage, interviews, and period archive interweave to trace and reveal the ongoing legacy of the 60s scoop and the power of narrative reclamation. (Rezolution Pictures, Logical Mayhem, APTN)

NAKED – Crave Original Documentary *previously announced

A documentary feature film about the gender binary. What is it? How does it manifest itself in our minds and our lives? And how can we go beyond? NAKED follows individuals and communities, experts and artists around the globe who right now, are radically and joyfully redefining gender as we know it. Together, they explore their vision of a future beyond the gender binary. Directed by Stephanie Weimar. Executive Producer is Michael McMahon. Producers are Kevin McMahon and Michael McMahon. (Primitive Entertainment)

RESIDENT ORCA – Crave Original Documentary *previously announced

In the summer of 2018, killer whale Tahlequah makes international news headlines, as she carries her dead calf for more than 17 days and 1,000 miles in an unprecedented show of mourning. Almost 50 years earlier, at the height of the capture era in the Pacific Northwest, four-year-old Lolita is taken in a deadly round-up that separates a mother from her calf, and seals Lolita's and her wild relatives' fate. Today, at 56, Lolita is the last remaining Southern Resident Orca in captivity, living in the same concrete tank, thousands of miles from home, where her endangered family struggles to survive. RESIDENT ORCA tells the story of an unlikely partnership between Indigenous elders, a billionaire, journalists, politicians, a whistle-blowing veterinarian, and an ex-Orca catcher as they take on the impossible task of freeing Lolita from captivity and returning her to the Salish Sea to be near her presumed 92 year old mother once again. Meanwhile, a team of scientists led by killer whale godfather, Ken Balcomb, tracks the wild whale's decline towards extinction asking what it means for us to reconcile the past and fight for a future where we can all survive. Co-directed and executive produced by Simon Schneider and Sarah Sharkey Pearce. (Everyday Films)

ROCK & ROLL REVIVAL (wt) – Crave Original Documentary

ROCK & ROLL REVIVAL (wt) tells the incredible behind-the-scenes story of how against all odds, a history-changing concert came together. This revealing documentary uncovers a series of interesting characters, murky deals, and broken promises, culminating in John Brower, a young struggling promoter, putting his life on the line (literally) in order to achieve his goal. Directed by Ron Chapman and produced by Trish Dolman, Sally Blake, and Ron Chapman. Written by Phyllis Ellis. (Screen Siren Pictures, Chapman Productions, and Films a Cinq)

"SINC": THE CHRISTINE SINCLAIR STORY – TSN *previously announced

An original documentary that charts the rise of Canada's greatest soccer player, Christine Sinclair, through both an athletic lens and a tale of humanity, and compassion. (UNINTERRUPTED Canada)

SMOKE & GIFTS – Crave Original Documentary

Filmmaker Stephen Chung pulls back the curtain on the community of musicians and friends of the trailblazing band Broken Social Scene. This stunning POV documentary features never before seen archival footage and pays tribute to the power of indie music and the artists who started out in Toronto bars before rocketing to global fame. (Fathom Film Group)

UNINTERRUPTED Canada : BLACK ICE – TSN *previously announced

UNINTERRUPTED Canada: BLACK ICE explores the journey of Black hockey players from the creation of The Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes to the modern-day NHL, highlighting their often overlooked and marginalized contributions to the game. BLACK ICE elevates these individuals who passionately followed a dream to play a sport that continues to be plagued by racial inequity and their collective aspirations to change a sport's culture. BLACK ICE is directed by OSCAR® and EMMY®-nominated Hubert Davis and produced by Vinay Virmani. Drake, Adele "Future" Nur, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Scott Moore are Executive Producers. (UNINTERRUPTED Canada, DreamCrew Entertainment, and The SpringHill Company)

UNINTERRUPTED Canada : CHRIS BOUCHER – TSN

From homeless on the streets of Montréal to NBA Champion, Chris Boucher's story is one of the great, untold narratives in Canadian sport. (UNINTERRUPTED Canada)

UNINTERRUPTED Canada : THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH – TSN *previously announced

The film explores the mysterious departure of the Vancouver Grizzlies NBA franchise through the eyes of director and superfan Kathleen S. Jayme. Her search, 25 years after the team left, explores the unique and remarkable untold story behind the franchise's downfall and the impact it had on the community. Much more than a sports story, THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH is a blend of mystery, mixed with a comedy of errors and a true underdog epic that drives Jayme's search for the truth about what happened to the franchise. (Grizz Films in partnership with UNINTERRUPTED Canada)

UNINTERRUPTED Canada : WICK – TSN *previously announced

WICK is a triumphant, reflective, and inspiring story which provides audiences with an intimate and unfiltered snapshot into the world of Canadian icon Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser. The documentary takes viewers on a tour of Wickenheiser's life journey: from growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan, to teaching women in India and North Korea how to play hockey, to contributing to countless charitable causes and choosing to pursue a medical degree, all the while winning four Olympic hockey golds, seven world championships, and becoming the first female to ever play pro men's hockey in Europe. (UNINTERRUPTED Canada)

WILFRED BUCK – Crave Original Documentary *previously announced

WILFRED BUCK is a hybrid feature documentary centring on a Cree elder who's dedicated his life to unearthing and sharing Indigenous star knowledge. Weaving together his harrowing past and his present life with sky stories, this cinematic film explores colonization's attempts to extinguish Indigenous ways of knowing, the values of interrelationship that shape Indigenous science, and how this worldview paves a healthier path forward for our planet. Directed by Lisa Jackson. Producers are Lisa Jackson, Alicia Smith, and Lauren Grant. Executive producers are David Christensen, Nicholas de Pencier, and Jennifer Baichwal. (Door Number 3 in co-production with the National Film Board)

New French-Language Series:

The following new series will come to Noovo, Canal Vie, Z, Canal D, and Crave in Fall 2022 and early 2023, with additional titles to be announced for 2023 in the coming months.

AMOUR SANS LIMITE – Canal Vie *previously announced

AMOUR SANS LIMITE follows the sincere quest of people living with disabilities, who are all looking for true love. Each story highlights an individual with a different obstacle as they gain the help of matchmakers from the Rencontre Adaptée agency, Vanessa, Émilie and Darlène. Will these singles manage to find a soulmate while navigating the unpredictable world of dating? (URBANIA)

AU CHALET DE RÉMI – Z *previously announced

AU CHALET DE RÉMI opens the door to the world of Rémi-Pierre Paquin in his hometown of Mauricie. Each week, he receives visits from well-known friends at his chalet for activities with him and his family. His goal: to convince his guests to love Mauricie, and maybe even convince them to move there! (Sphère Média)

BÊTES DE FILM – Canal D

In the Eastern Townships, a man and his son train animals for films. Much more than just a zoo, they have turned their land into a sanctuary where they educate people about animal respect. Invited to work on Québec and American film sets, the duo amazes audiences with their unique relationship with the animals. (Anémone Télé)

BON MATIN CHUCK (OU L'ART DE RÉDUIRE LES MÉFAITS) – Crave *previously announced

Chuck is loved by the public, but when he finds himself on the front page of every newspaper and gossip magazine after a scandal, all of Québec is in shock. For those close to him, this incident is the last straw. With his reputation destroyed, he retires to a recovery home for people suffering from addictions, in order to persuade his spouse, his agent, and the public of his (relative) goodwill. The catch: Chuck doesn't really think he needs help, and instead tells anyone who will listen that he's just a party guy! (St-Laurent TV)

CHOUCHOU – Noovo *previously announced

CHOUCHOU recounts the story of Chanelle Chouinard, a 37-year-old French teacher who falls for Sandrick, her new 17-year-old student who is confident and magnetic, but vulnerable. The series draws a nuanced profile of two people who fall head over heels for the illusion of a great love story. (Passez Go)

COEURS MIGRATOIRES – Canal Vie

COEURS MIGRATOIRES is an observational documentary series that immerses the viewer in the daily lives of couples, where one spouse has just arrived in Canada, or is waiting for a visa abroad. By accompanying them on their journey of integrating into their new lives, the series portrays the pitfalls they encounter and the intensity that comes from a multicultural love relationship. (Anémone Télé)

DÉSOBÉIR : LE CHOIX DE CHANTALE DAIGLE – Crave *previously announced

This mini-series tells the story of Chantale Daigle who, at the age of 21, falls in love and becomes pregnant with Jean-Guy Tremblay, a man who turns out to be manipulative and aggressive. After a stormy relationship, she leaves him and chooses to have an abortion, but Jean-Guy goes to the courts to prevent it. Against all odds, a judge rules in Jean-Guy's favor, even though abortion had been decriminalized a year earlier. The case reopens the conversation of abortion on a national and international scale. Chantale becomes the centre of a media and political cyclone, and her life is changed forever. Will she find the strength to accept her choice until the end? (ALSO Productions)

J'AI FRÔLÉ LA MORT – Canal D

The documentary series J'AI FRÔLÉ LA MORT offers gripping stories of ordinary men and women who have found themselves in perilous situations where their lives were at stake. The survivors re-tell their tragic stories, with testimonials from loved ones, experts, or caregivers that were present at the scene, and will once again experience strong emotions of how close they came to death. (Attraction images)

L'EMPEREUR – Noovo *previously announced

After a drunken office party, Christian takes Manuela home where the end of the evening gets out of hand. Despite what seems like an accident, they continue to work together and Christian becomes President, while helping Manuela climb the corporate ladder. Flash forward 10 years later, a woman accuses Christian of sexual assault. Then another one comes forward, and several others after. By now, Christian is at the top, he is a father, a loving husband, his close guard benefits from his largesse, society idolizes him, and a generalized omertà reigns. What spark will give Manuela the strength to dive back into her trauma and speak out? Will Christian continue to dominate the world and reign terror? (Sovimage)

LE MAÎTRE DU JEU – Noovo *previously announced

Louis Morissette takes charge in LE MAÎTRE DU JEU, the Québec adaptation of the popular British series, TASKMASTER. Along with his assistant, Antoine Vézina, they impose a series of playful challenges that test the creativity and ingenuity of a panel of five comedians, made up of Mehdi Bousaidan, Ève Côté, Christine Morency, Matthieu Pepper, and Jo Cormier. Throughout the season, they will try to impress their Taskmaster, and be crowned champion. (KOTV)

LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO – Noovo *previously announced

LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO is the day's hottest newsworthy topic, seasoned debaters and 30 minutes of hard-hitting exchanges! Host Michel Bherer is surrounded by a diverse, experienced and representative team of debaters who will take a frank look at current events. (Noovo Info/Bell Média)

LES JUSTICIERS – Noovo *previously announced

Three lawyers, each with their own strong and unique personalities, settle small claims cases between ordinary citizens. At the end of their rope, these citizens want justice quickly, definitively... and free of charge! In each episode of this new unscripted series, the three lawyers hear three different cases, and following some debate, announce their verdict. In addition to hearing these unique cases, the lawyers offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the deliberations that led to the verdict. Because even when it comes to justice, nothing is ever black or white. (Avanti-Toast)

MA PREMIÈRE MAISON – Canal Vie *previously announced

In the new renovation-design series MA PREMIÈRE MAISON, audiences follow singer Mélissa Bédard and her large family (husband Karl and their six children), who settle down in a new house in Saint -Emile, Que. Bédard's quest is to create a family sanctuary where each member has their own space. Throughout this adventure, she is supported by an outstanding team of friends, including Joanie for construction, and designer Antoine Laurier. Moving and settling for the first time into a new and real home, audiences are set to find a part of their dreams in Melissa's project! (IPROD Média)

PRÉSUMÉ INNOCENT : L'AFFAIRE FRANCE ALAIN – Crave and Canal D *previously announced

In this new documentary series, Marie-Claude Savard and Sébastien Trudel examine one of Québec's most infamous and sensational murder cases: the 1982 killing of France Alain, murdered at close range on Ste-Foy Street in Québec City, allegedly by radio host Benoît Proulx. On the 40th anniversary of the case, the series examines the case, from Proulx's trial, to his appeal and eventual acquittal, and the ensuing civil lawsuit. (Trinôme)

PRIEZ POUR NOUS – Canal D

This new documentary series explores sexual abuse by members of the clergy, and the victims who are breaking the silence and taking steps to seek justice. Their struggle, often spanning several years, is arduous and the outcome is uncertain. But despite the challenges encountered, their moving and – often shocking stories – will finally be heard. (Attraction images)

CHRISTINE MORENCY : SANS FILTRE – Z *previously announced

Québec comedian Christine Morency quickly won over the public with her outspokenness, authenticity, and contagious laughter. This new documentary series offers audiences a glimpse into her personal and professional life as she prepares for her first one-woman show. (Avanti-Toast)

VIRAGE: DOUBLE FAUTE – Noovo *previously announced

Starring Éric Bruneau and Louis Morissette, VIRAGE: DOUBLE FAUTE tells the story of Charles (Bruneau), a talented and devoted tennis player who is ranked #187 in the world, and continues to struggle with injuries, lack of funding, and anxiety. The series explores the quest that drives some athletes to persevere, even as they sacrifice time, money, and health in the shadow of glory. Morissette plays Sylvain, a coach at Tennis Canada, who tries to reach the top in a sport where families are extremely involved, ultimately dictating the future of a coach's career. (KOTV)

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT; record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; and comedy series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and JANN; as well as upcoming scripted series SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, and unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Life Channel's culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY with Mary Berg; CTV Comedy Channel's ROAST BATTLE CANADA and the upcoming ACTING GOOD. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and WAY OVER ME (SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI); docuseries DARK SIDE OF THE RING; and acclaimed documentaries FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK and A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, and MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS, and others. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

