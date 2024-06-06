– Bell Media's 10 FAST channels coming soon to Plex and The Roku Channel –

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today the addition of new platform partners for its 10 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels which launched in April on LG Channels. Bell Media's 10 FAST channels, including original programming from CTV News, to CORNER GAS, to HEAVY RESCUE: 401 to TSN highlights, will launch this year on Plex and The Roku Channel, and as previously announced, Samsung TV Plus.

"Our FAST portfolio have received a great response on LG Channels, with three channels already in the Top 10," said Sean Cohan, President of Bell Media. "This success illustrates the demand for our compelling content and further solidifies our goal of delivering our content to audiences where they want it."

The launch of additional FAST channel partners expands advertising opportunities for Bell Media clients, allowing advertisers to reach a wider Canadian audience and effectively engage their desired target demographics.

CTV @Home: A variety of CTV's best lifestyle programming that spans from feel-good to feed-good! Enjoy classic episodes of The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary's Kitchen Crush, Country House Hunters Canada, and more.

Corner Gas Channel: Return to Dog River, Saskatchewan with all episodes from one of Canada's highest-rated comedy series of all-time, as well as its spin-off, Corner Gas Animated.

CTV Gridlock: A traffic jam worth being stuck in! Enjoy classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401.

CTV Laughs: Laugh out loud with this collection of funny, featuring side-splitting sitcoms, roast battles and stand-up.

The Mightiest by CTV: Mega machines take on mighty missions with the most innovative stories from Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes, and The Mightiest.

CTV News: Features the best from Canada's most-watched news organization including CTV National and CTV Local News, Power Play, Question Period and W5.

TSN The Ocho: Home to the best of seldom-seen sports, TSN The Ocho features unusual and entertaining sports and competitions including kickball, table tennis, ultimate frisbee, slippery stairs, cornhole, and more

Noovo télé-réalités: Broadcasts the most popular reality shows from Québec and abroad, such as Cauchemar sur L'autoroute and Panique 401.

Noovo cinéma: Offers a wide selection of films in French, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Noovo comédies: Presents hilarious comedy shows, such as Ça C'est Drôle, and many other Quebec titles.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

