Bell Media Announces English and French-Language Original Programming Orders and Renewals for 2021/22 Season
Jun 10, 2021, 08:20 ET
− The CTV Original slate includes previously announced new comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, a double season order of ROAST BATTLE CANADA, Mary Berg's MARY MAKES IT EASY, sci-fi drama SURREALESTATE, and previously confirmed new seasons of award-winning TRANSPLANT, JANN, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, and CORNER GAS ANIMATED –
– Noovo presents new drama series VIRAGE, …MOI NON PLUS! and L'HOMME QUI AIMAIT TROP; French-language specialty channels feature new productions, including LE JOUR J, COUPLES À BOUTTE, LE PUNCH CLUB, and CAMPUS, as well as the return of hit programs LA FAMILLE GROULX and CLASH –
− Crave confirms new innovative scripted comedy DU ME A FAVOR starring Jermaine Richards and Trevaunn Richards; LITTLE BIRD from executive producers Jennifer Podemski (UNSETTLED), Hannah Moscovitch (X COMPANY), and Jeremy Podeswa (GAME OF THRONES); gripping investigative series THUNDER BAY, produced, written, and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon and directed by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers; Brooke Lynn Hytes (CANADA'S DRAG RACE) hosts 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS, an update to MTV Canada's 1 GIRL 5 GAYS; and the first official LETTERKENNY spinoff series, SHORESY –
− French programming on Crave includes new docuseries QUI A TUÉ MARIE-JOSÉE? along with new seasons of MADAME LEBRUN and POUR TOUJOURS, PLUS UN JOUR −
− Discovery Networks adds MOTHER TRUCKERS about a female led trucking company's treacherous hauls, chainsaw-wielding competition series A CUT ABOVE, and four-part series UNDERGROUND RAILROAD SECRETS (working title) –
− YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, and THE SOCIAL return, with ETALK back for a milestone 20th season this fall –
TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today a robust Canadian content lineup of more than 75 titles for its 2021-22 season, featuring orders of new original series, documentaries, and specials. Fueling English and French-language services across Bell Media properties, and produced in partnership with independent production partners and Bell Media Studios, the new orders and series join a strong roster of award-winning returning shows, and can't-miss documentaries and specials.
"Bell Media's original programming is some of the most-watched and most-awarded in the country, connecting with viewers nationally and in both languages," said Karine Moses, SVP, Content Development & News, Bell Media. "We have created an unparalleled lineup of compelling entertainment for the year ahead, featuring new relevant series, documentaries, and specials, along with hit returning fan favourites, across multiple brands. We are thankful to our independent production partners, who continue to deliver exceptional original content during unprecedented times."
Among today's announcements:
- Veena Sood (CORNER GAS ANIMATED), Dmitry Chepovetsky (KILLJOYS), and Lisa Codrington (LETTERKENNY) join previously announced cast of new CTV Original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, created by Emmy® Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK), and executive produced by Chuck Tatham (MODERN FAMILY) and Mark Montefiore (LETTERKENNY).
- The CTV Original slate also includes a double season order of the English-language adaption ROAST BATTLE CANADA for CTV Comedy Channel, hosted by Ennis Esmer (CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING), and featuring Russell Peters (THE INDIAN DETECTIVE), Sabrina Jalees (CAROL'S SECOND ACT), and K. Trevor Wilson (LETTERKENNY); Mary Berg's new previously confirmed culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY for CTV Life Channel; new haunting drama SURREALESTATE starring Tim Rozon (WYNONNA EARP) and Sarah Levy (SCHITT'S CREEK) for CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and previously confirmed new seasons of award-winning hits TRANSPLANT (Season 2) and JANN (Season 3) for CTV, and CORNER GAS ANIMATED (Season 4) for CTV Comedy Channel.
- Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Canada's most-watched summer series, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, is heading back on the road in 2022.
- In addition to a strong roster of original documentaries, Crave confirmed orders for new and innovative scripted comedy DU ME A FAVOR starring 4YE Original's Jermaine Richards and Trevaunn Richards; six-part, limited dramatic series LITTLE BIRD, created by Jennifer Podemski (UNSETTLED), who also serves as executive producer, and Hannah Moscovitch (X COMPANY), with Jeremy Podeswa (GAME OF THRONES) and Rezolution Pictures/Original Pictures as executive producers; and gripping investigative series THUNDER BAY, produced and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer Ryan McMahon, who works to uncover the truth in the recent deaths of multiple Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
- Crave also adds 10-part comedy PILLOW TALK, an adaptation of the French-language Noovo series, ENTRE DEUX DRAPS, set entirely in people's bedrooms; and drag queen and CANADA'S DRAG RACE judge Brooke Lynn Hytes hosts new eight-part series 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS, an update to MTV Canada hit 1 GIRL 5 GAYS, which ran from 2009 to 2014. Plus, as previously announced, CANADA'S DRAG RACE returns for its sophomore season.
- As production begins on Seasons 10 and 11 of acclaimed series LETTERKENNY, Crave confirms upcoming LETTERKENNY spin-off series SHORESY.
- New French programming on Crave this season includes docuseries QUI A TUÉ MARIE-JOSÉE?, which follows the murky case of Marie-Josée Saint-Antoine to find out what happened to the Quebec model. Plus, Crave's first French original production, POUR TOUJOURS, PLUS UN JOUR, is back for a second season.
- Discovery Networks adds MOTHER TRUCKERS about a female led trucking company's treacherous hauls to the North; chainsaw-wielding competition series A CUT ABOVE; and unlocks centuries-old mysteries of hidden artifacts, infrastructure, and Underground Railroad and railroad routes in the new four-part series UNDERGROUND RAILROAD SECRETS (working title). MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS, HIGHWAY THRU HELL, and HEAVY RESCUE: 401 are also set to return for new seasons.
- Bell Media confirms new documentaries including OSCAR PETERSON about the jazz legend; a look at a Canadian rock-trio in TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE; NAKED, a documentary that follows individuals and communities, experts and artists around the globe who are radically and joyfully redefining gender as we know it; and WILFRED BUCK, which follows one Cree elder's dedication to unearthing and sharing Indigenous star knowledge by weaving together his harrowing past and present life.
- Bell Media Studios delivers new seasons of YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, and ETALK – which celebrates its milestone 20th season, and 11 years as Canada's most-watched entertainment news program.
- This fall, Noovo once again relies on top-quality Quebec programming, including new drama series VIRAGE, …MOI NON PLUS!, and L'HOMME QUI AIMAIT TROP. Returning this fall are LA FAMILLE GROULX for Canal Vie, and hit series CORDE RAIDE for Z, with additional titles to be announced for 2022 in the coming months.
