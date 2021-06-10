− The CTV Original slate includes previously announced new comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, a double season order of ROAST BATTLE CANADA, Mary Berg's MARY MAKES IT EASY, sci-fi drama SURREALESTATE, and previously confirmed new seasons of award-winning TRANSPLANT, JANN, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, and CORNER GAS ANIMATED –

– Noovo presents new drama series VIRAGE, …MOI NON PLUS! and L'HOMME QUI AIMAIT TROP; French-language specialty channels feature new productions, including LE JOUR J, COUPLES À BOUTTE, LE PUNCH CLUB, and CAMPUS, as well as the return of hit programs LA FAMILLE GROULX and CLASH –

− Crave confirms new innovative scripted comedy DU ME A FAVOR starring Jermaine Richards and Trevaunn Richards; LITTLE BIRD from executive producers Jennifer Podemski (UNSETTLED), Hannah Moscovitch (X COMPANY), and Jeremy Podeswa (GAME OF THRONES); gripping investigative series THUNDER BAY, produced, written, and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon and directed by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers; Brooke Lynn Hytes (CANADA'S DRAG RACE) hosts 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS, an update to MTV Canada's 1 GIRL 5 GAYS; and the first official LETTERKENNY spinoff series, SHORESY –

− French programming on Crave includes new docuseries QUI A TUÉ MARIE-JOSÉE? along with new seasons of MADAME LEBRUN and POUR TOUJOURS, PLUS UN JOUR −

− Discovery Networks adds MOTHER TRUCKERS about a female led trucking company's treacherous hauls, chainsaw-wielding competition series A CUT ABOVE, and four-part series UNDERGROUND RAILROAD SECRETS (working title) –

− YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, and THE SOCIAL return, with ETALK back for a milestone 20th season this fall –

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today a robust Canadian content lineup of more than 75 titles for its 2021-22 season, featuring orders of new original series, documentaries, and specials. Fueling English and French-language services across Bell Media properties, and produced in partnership with independent production partners and Bell Media Studios, the new orders and series join a strong roster of award-winning returning shows, and can't-miss documentaries and specials.

"Bell Media's original programming is some of the most-watched and most-awarded in the country, connecting with viewers nationally and in both languages," said Karine Moses, SVP, Content Development & News, Bell Media. "We have created an unparalleled lineup of compelling entertainment for the year ahead, featuring new relevant series, documentaries, and specials, along with hit returning fan favourites, across multiple brands. We are thankful to our independent production partners, who continue to deliver exceptional original content during unprecedented times."



Among today's announcements:

