MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - St. Mary's Hospital Centre is delighted to announce a $300,000 donation from Bell Let's Talk to support expanding mental health services in St. Mary's Department of Psychiatry.

The Bell Let's Talk gift is being announced in advance of Bell Let's Talk Day on January 24 and will fund a new project – Giving Resources and Support to our Patients (GRASP) program – offering group therapy sessions to reduce wait times, social isolation and improve quality of life.

"Bell Let's Talk is proud to support St. Mary's Hospital Centre with a $300,000 donation to help the Department of Psychiatry increase access to care for more people by delivering mental health programs adapted to their diverse clientele. Together, we can make a difference and create positive change for people struggling with mental health issues." - Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer, BCE and Bell

"It was important for me to be here today for the Bell Let's Talk campaign. This is an important time of the year, when mental health is front and centre, and awareness and resources are brought to the fore. Once again, I'd like to thank Bell for its commitment. The projects the company supports, such as this one at St. Mary's Hospital Centre, or its support for the various Aires ouvertes, make a concrete difference in the lives of thousands of people struggling with mental health issues. In fact, the CISSS itself has contributed $500,000 to enhance mental health services at St. Mary's Psychiatry Department."- Lionel Carmant, minister responsible for Social Services

"We could not be more pleased with these significant investments in St. Mary's which is a demonstration of your confidence in all we do today and for our collective commitment to community healthcare for the next century." - Donald M. Bastien, President, St. Mary's Board of Governors

The ever-growing demand for psychiatric services is straining the mental health system. St. Mary's Hospital's Psychiatry department has experienced a significant increase in requests for psychotherapy services, which have more than doubled since 2019. The wait times for some people can average between 6 and 24 months to receive vital care.

St. Mary's Department of Psychiatry has two psychologists who are exclusively responsible for delivering psychotherapy to patients. With the new GRASP program, St. Mary's will be offering group psychotherapy sessions, in English and French, facilitated by one psychologist for a maximum of eight patients at a time. The aim is to improve access to care and symptom management amongst patients in a timely manner. The sessions will take place once a week for twelve weeks, then a new set of patients will be selected to participate in the sessions.

"Having access to a psychologist on a weekly basis and being equipped with coping skills will prevent some patients from unnecessarily visiting the emergency room and entering a crisis that then needs to be acutely managed by the crisis team. This will help patients, as well as staff and the hospital as a whole." - Dr. Michel Elie and Dr. Hannah Schwartz, St. Mary's Co-chiefs of Psychiatry

Quick facts:

During the 2021-2022 year, St. Mary's outpatient services treated more than 2700 clients who made 8686 visits to our external clinics

On average there are 20 to 30 patients being followed by St. Mary's crisis team at one time

Each of these patients would be eligible for participation in the session.

On November 3, 2023, the 86th St. Mary's Ball, chaired by Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada, raised $1,503,965 NET for mental health. All funds raised are going towards expanding the hospital's psychiatric unit and mental health services.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About St. Mary's Hospital Centre

St. Mary's Hospital Centre (SMHC) is a university affiliated urban community hospital in the heart of Montreal. It seeks to provide patient focused care of the highest level to a diverse multicultural population. As an integral part of the Réseau universitaire intégré de santé (RUIS) McGill, St. Mary's plays a paramount academic role in teaching and research in national and international arenas.

