CÔTE-DES-NEIGES, MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - St. Mary's Hospital is happy to announce a unique collaboration with the SDC Côte-des-Neiges in honour of our 100th Birthday. As a cornerstone of healthcare at the heart of our community, St. Mary's Hospital is celebrating a century of dedicated service by showcasing our rich history through a captivating 9-panel exhibit positioned along the busy corridors of our neighbourhood.

The public display, which runs until mid-November, features historical photographs, narratives, and highlights of key events that have helped shape St. Mary's Hospital over the past century. Visitors can stroll along the streets of Côte-des-Neiges and immerse themselves in the remarkable journey of our institution, from its founding days to its present role in the community.

"Celebrating our centennial is not just about reflecting on our past, but also about acknowledging the vital role our community plays in our success," says Cynda P. Heward, President & CEO, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. "Partnering with SDC Côte-des-Neiges allows us to share our history with the neighbourhood that has supported us throughout these years."

"It is with great pride that SDC Côte-des-Neiges joins in the celebrations surrounding the centenary of St. Mary's Hospital Centre. This freely accessible exhibition allows visitors to discover the history of a major Montreal institution in Côte-des-Neiges, thanks to an outdoor display and additional online content. We are particularly pleased to set up projects that enhance the visitor experience for Côte-des-Neiges locals, while showcasing the businesses, institutions and workers that make up the area".

-Félicia Balzano, Executive Director, SDC Côte-des-Neiges

For more information about the exhibit and other centennial events, please visit www.stmaryshospitalfoundation.ca

About the St. Mary's Hospital: Powered by the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, this important community teaching hospital in the heart of Montreal marks its Centennial with a year of celebration, recognition and gratitude to its donors, staff, and extended community for establishing SMHC as a leader in patient and family-centered healthcare, research and innovation in Canada and internationally.

About Société de Développement Commercial (SDC) Côte-des-Neiges : A non profit organization created in 2018, bringing together 230 merchants and professionals. Its territory covers the Chemin Côte-des-Neiges between Côte-Sainte-Catherine road and Frère André street, including commercial sectors of Gatineau, Lacombe, Swail and Jean-Brillant. The SDC's mission is to promote and stimulate the commercial dynamism of the territory to contribute to the economic development of the neighborhood in collaboration with partners.

