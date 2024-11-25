POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is proud to announce the launch of its Telehealth Station, an innovative project located at the CLSC de Pierrefonds. Inspired by space medicine initiatives by the Canadian Space Agency, the project helps users take charge of their health using some high-tech tools.

The Telehealth Station is a room equipped with state-of-the-art devices with which users can check various vital signs, such as their blood pressure, pulse, and blood oxygen level. The data is transmitted to a nurse in real time. Users can quickly get an appointment with a physician if needed.

The Canadian Space Agency invited Canadian organizations to design technologies to help astronauts monitor their health more autonomously while they are in space. It is in this context that Baüne, a company with roots in both Québec and Alberta, developed its online health solutions. These technologies have now been adapted for terrestrial use, bringing a new approach to healthcare and making tools available to the community.

"We are proud to launch this Telehealth Station, a pilot project that marks a turning point in the improving care for orphan clienteles. The project represents a new way of thinking about healthcare, that is more adapted to our users' needs. Our goal is to extend this initiative and implement it at other sites so that all of our users can benefit from it. "said Mr. Dan Gabay, President and CEO of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

"Space investments drive innovation, create high-quality jobs and fuel economic growth. Canada is more committed than ever to supporting its thriving space sector by helping our companies scale up and push the limits of innovation, just like Baüne did with its healthcare solution. This will not only allow Canada to seize important economic opportunities as a key player in the global space industry, but also help change lives here on Earth with impressive technologies."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

For the first phase of this project, the CIUSSS is targeting users with specific illnesses who are waiting to be assigned a family physician.

About the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal comprises the former West Island Health and Social Services Centre, the Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle Health and Social Services Centre, St. Mary's Hospital Centre, the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, the West Island Rehabilitation Centre, the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre, Batshaw Youth and Family Centres, and Ste. Anne's Hospital.

