MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the launch of its Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solution, hosted on its Canadian sovereign cloud. This innovative service provides public and private sector organizations with top-tier cybersecurity solutions while ensuring data remains within Canadian borders, adhering to local privacy and security regulations.

Bell Launches Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) on Canadian Sovereign Cloud (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

"With the increasing threat of cyber attacks, it's crucial for businesses to have access to reliable and advanced security solutions. Bell SECaaS, hosted on a Canadian sovereign cloud, offers resilient, cost-effective, and scalable security services while safeguarding data under Canadian jurisdiction. This approach ensures uninterrupted service, regulatory compliance, and enhanced control over security and privacy."

- John Menezes, President and CEO, Stratejm, a Bell Canada company

Bell SECaaS helps businesses to:

Safeguard data within Canadian borders: Hosted in Bell data centres across Canada, the SECaaS solution ensures that no data leaves the country. Businesses can benefit from the latest security tools and expert support while maintaining compliance with Canada's strict data sovereignty standards.

Detect, respond and contain threats in real time: Bell SECaaS leverages advanced security analytics powered by AI-driven Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology. This cloud solution offers unified security visibility across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Operate with continuous data security and threat detection: The service is supported by the Bell Business Enterprise Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC), based in Canada and staffed 24/7/365 by analysts with Canadian Industrial Security Directorate clearance.

Bell provides innovative and secure solutions that meet the evolving needs of public and private sector organizations across Canada. With Bell SECaaS, Bell continues to lead the way in delivering innovative and reliable cybersecurity services for enterprises.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

