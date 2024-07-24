Empowering small businesses with improved security, customizable guest Wi-Fi, employee and customer data insights, and simplified network management

The Bell Business Wi-Fi App is available now for small business owners in Ontario and Québec with Bell pure fibre Internet

and Québec with Bell pure fibre Internet Winner of the Ookla ® Q1-Q2 2024 Speedtest AwardsTM, Bell pure fibre is Canada's fastest Internet, and was ranked fastest Wi-Fi in the country1

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the launch of its new Bell Business Wi-Fi App, designed to empower small businesses in Ontario and Québec with an enhanced Wi-Fi experience that combines improved security, customizable guest Wi-Fi, employee and customer data insights, and simplified network management.

Available now for small business owners in Ontario and Québec, the Bell Business Wi-Fi App is powered by Bell's award-winning network. For the second year in a row, Bell's pure fibre Internet has been named fastest in Canada in Ookla's Q1-Q2 Speedtest Awards report2, the biannual analysis of wireline and wireless performance across the country. The report also ranks Bell pure fibre as fastest Wi-Fi in Canada3. With these new recognitions, Bell remains Canada's most awarded Internet service provider.

The Bell Business Wi-Fi App with Bell pure fibre Internet provides tools and insights to help small businesses stay securely connected and manage their operations effectively, in addition to Wi-Fi access for employees and guests. A cloud-based platform designed in partnership with Plume, the app delivers an innovative next-level experience. Bell small business customers can expect:

Enhanced Security: Creates three distinct Wi-Fi zones with increased protection to keep business, employee, and customer Internet usage separate.

Creates three distinct Wi-Fi zones with increased protection to keep business, employee, and customer Internet usage separate. Seamless Guest Wi-Fi: Offers a customizable guest Wi-Fi experience with a dedicated login portal.

Offers a customizable guest Wi-Fi experience with a dedicated login portal. Employee Insights: Creates employee profiles and tracks productivity insights, enabling managers to understand usage patterns and optimize workplace efficiency.

Creates employee profiles and tracks productivity insights, enabling managers to understand usage patterns and optimize workplace efficiency. Simplified Management: Controls user access through one-time or recurring schedules, all through the intuitive mobile or web-based app.

Controls user access through one-time or recurring schedules, all through the intuitive mobile or web-based app. Self-Installation: Easily install Bell Business Wi-Fi pods and monitor the health of the network and connected devices.

For more details about the Bell Business Wi-Fi App, including pricing and eligibility, please visit Bell.ca/sbwifi.

Quotes

"We're excited to launch the Bell Business Wi-Fi App, a powerful tool for small businesses. Powered by Canada's fastest network, Bell pure fibre Internet, it offers innovative features to help small businesses thrive. This app reflects our commitment to investing in new areas of growth and new opportunities for our customers, as we transform from a traditional telco to a tech services leader."

- Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Small Business, Bell

"Working with our global partners to find solutions that serve them and their customers is a top priority at Plume. The Bell Business Wi-Fi App is a perfect example of the service that we provide. Small businesses need connectivity, security and intelligent insights that allow them to focus on their commercial objectives without having to worry about technology. Managed networks that provide a seamless experience are crucial for all small business owners and we are delighted to help Bell achieve this goal."

- Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer, Plume

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company4, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

