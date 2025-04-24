Bell's SD-WAN-as-a-Service model now also supports industry-leading cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet – offering medium to large businesses more choice.

The managed SD-WAN solution offers Canadian businesses enhanced user experience, improved security posture, increased business uptime, simplified management and scalability.

This partnership underscores Bell and Fortinet's shared objective; enabling secure connectivity for businesses with distributed employees and hybrid, digital work styles.

MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the addition of Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security,1 into its suite of enterprise tech service solutions. Through this collaboration, Bell will integrate Fortinet's leading1 Secure SD-WAN technology into its managed SD-WAN-as-a-Service – improving security and network performance for Canadian businesses.

Bell's SD-WAN-as-a-Service model enhances choice for businesses with a secure, scalable and cost-effective solution. Utilizing Fortinet's technology, Bell will manage and deliver SD-WAN functionalities on a subscription basis, giving businesses access to Bell's end-to-end support and Fortinet's advanced infrastructure. This will eliminate the need for businesses to deploy and manage SD-WAN infrastructure in-house. As a result, businesses can optimize network performance while benefitting from enhanced security and simplified management without the burden of extensive IT resources.

Bell's Managed SD-WAN service, powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN technology, offers several key benefits to customers:

Eliminates upfront hardware and software costs: With SD-WAN-as-a-Service being a subscription-based model, Bell will manage the technology's infrastructure and its associated software, resulting in simplified hardware refresh and licencing cycles.

With SD-WAN-as-a-Service being a subscription-based model, Bell will manage the technology's infrastructure and its associated software, resulting in simplified hardware refresh and licencing cycles. Simplified network management : Customers can manage their entire network through a single, user-friendly operating system and interface, reducing complexity and administrative overhead, with features like Co-Management and Release Management.

: Customers can manage their entire network through a single, user-friendly operating system and interface, reducing complexity and administrative overhead, with features like Co-Management and Release Management. Scalability and geo-redundancy : The service is designed to scale with the needs of growing businesses, allowing for the easy addition of new sites and users with minimal infrastructure changes. By mirroring data and applications in multiple data centres across different regions, SD-WAN-as-a-Service also offers businesses rapid disaster recovery and continuous network availability.

: The service is designed to scale with the needs of growing businesses, allowing for the easy addition of new sites and users with minimal infrastructure changes. By mirroring data and applications in multiple data centres across different regions, SD-WAN-as-a-Service also offers businesses rapid disaster recovery and continuous network availability. Enhanced security measures: The integration of Fortinet's advanced security features, combined with Bell's end-to-end management, monitoring, and maintenance, delivers robust protection against cyber threats, safeguarding sensitive data and network integrity.

"Adding Fortinet to Bell's managed SD-WAN service enhances our customers' choice of secure and reliable connectivity solutions. It combines the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN approach with Bell's managed services capabilities. This partnership underscores Bell's and Fortinet's shared objective – to enable secure connectivity for businesses with distributed employees and hybrid, digital work styles."

- Costa Pantazopoulos, Vice President, Product, Bell

"Our partnership with Bell underscores Fortinet´s strong commitment to leading the evolution of networking and cybersecurity in Canada. Leveraging our 25 years of investments, local presence and expertise in securing Canadian organizations, we are deepening our relations with Bell to help businesses, enterprises and government to enhance their network security with trust, high performance and simplicity."

- Pedro Paixão, Senior Vice President, International Sales and Services, Fortinet Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,2 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1Fortinet has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, for the fifth consecutive year. Gartner® also positioned Fortinet highest for Ability to Execute for the fourth year in a row. 2 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

