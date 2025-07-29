Bell brings HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network and Investigation Discovery to Fibe TV, Fibe TV app & Bell TV customers

Rogers Xfinity maintains the distribution of Bell Media's full channel line-up, including USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, and CTV specialty channels

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell and Rogers today announced an agreement to distribute each other's specialty channels across platforms.

As part of the agreement, Bell Fibe TV and Satellite TV subscribers will now have access to popular Rogers Sports & Media channels HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network and Investigation Discovery, along with continued access to Bravo. These channels will be available to all customers in free preview beginning today.

In addition, Rogers Xfinity customers will continue to have full access to Bell Media's Specialty portfolio, which includes channels such as USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, and CTV specialty channels, including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel and CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Rogers Xfinity customers continue to have access to HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network and Investigation Discovery.

Today's announcement reflects a strong commitment to deliver greater value and choice to Canadian consumers. With a diverse program offering including new titles, international hits and great Canadian productions, customers can look forward to a rich and diverse viewing experience.

"Delivering the most compelling content to Canadians is our focus, and this agreement furthers that goal. We are providing customers more choice and ensuring Rogers customers will continue to have access to Bell Media favourites like Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue 401 and Fear Thy Neighbor on our specialty channels. By making these channels more widely available, we're giving viewers more of what they love while strengthening the Canadian broadcasting ecosystem."

- Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution and Product Platforms, Bell Media

"It's great that more Canadians will now have access to North America's most recognized and beloved specialty TV brands like HGTV, Food Network and Discovery, and can access new titles and the latest seasons of top shows from Rogers Sports & Media. The premium content we've invested in is unmatched in Canada, offering Canadians the programming they want most, including hits like My Lottery Dream Home, Beat Bobby Flay and Expedition Unknown, along with new series Chasing The West with Drew and Jonathan Scott."

- Hayden Mindell, SVP Television, Rogers Sports & Media

